IND vs ENG Live Updates: India aim to rise above injuries in 4th Test as rain threat looms large on Day 1 in Manchester

IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 4th Test Series Day 1: Trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, India will be looking to level proceedings in the fourth Test, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at Old Trafford. But anything can happen, just like how the series has been, and the weather report also doesn't seem to be nice. There has been heavy clouds in Manchester, and it is expected to rain on Day 1 too. The third Test at Lord's was a thriller as England managed to eke out a 22-run win on the finl day. The encounter was filled spice, drama and entertainment as fans also got to see plenty of sledging battles. In one such battle, a riled up Shubman Gill threw an abusive verbal volley at Zak Crawley and also confronted him in a heated manner....Read More

Indian fans will hope that Jasprit Bumrah is included in the playing XI, as it is a do-or-die match. Mohammed Siraj in his pre-match press conference, already updated everyone that Bumrah would feature in the match which came as good news. After the third Test, both teams got a eight-day break. Both teams will have new energy and will be looking to prove a point or two at Old Trafford.

England are one win away from sealing the series, but India will want to avoid that. India can still win the series, for the first time in England since 2007, but will need to win the remaining two Tests. Speaking ahead of the match, England captain Ben Stokes said, “So far, the series has been great to play in and I presume it's been pretty good to watch. The 2005 Ashes series was great to watch and I think we've gone all five days in all three Tests so far so it just proves that the quality of cricket has been outstanding. Two teams going toe-to-toe and not very much separating us at the moment. It's been good to be a part of.”

The hosts have already announced their playing XI, with left-arm spinenr Liam Dawson returning to Test cricket after an eight-year gap. He will take over as lead spinner as Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the series. For the visitors, they will be without Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep, who will not be playing in the match. Arshdeep Singh has also been ruled out. Sai Sudharsan could return to the playing XI and we could also see a surprise debut for pacer Anshul Kamboj, who was flown to Manchester ahead of the fixture.