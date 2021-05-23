'If you said WTC final is in a week, I'd pick India': Panesar explains why India may have an edge over NZ

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand is drawing close and there is a rise in anticipation and excitement for the contest. India picked up a sensational series win in Australia not long ago, following which they pulled off another comeback victory over England in the home Test series.

India's current form is believed to be the best among all teams, but one must never underestimate Kane Williamson's New Zealand. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team had drawn a blank in the two-match Test series during their tour to New Zealand last year, losing both games within 5 days.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes New Zealand may feel the momentum in their favour if they win the two upcoming Tests against England. At the same time, Panesar also feels India have an advantage in the early goings.

"If New Zealand do well in the next two Test matches, then the momentum is going to favour them against India. But if England can beat them, suddenly they're going to be low on confidence and it is a good time for India to come," Panesar told news agency PTI.

"James Anderson and Stuart Broad are usually very effective at this time of the year but England have picked a B team (for NZ series) in the absence of some key players, so we will see," he added.

"If you said the WTC final is in a week's time, I would pick India as they have played much more hard cricket. The team is probably believing that it can win from any situation, while New Zealand have played good cricket, but they haven't really had the hard victories like India," he further said.

"What really makes a top team is when you win from really difficult, tough situations," he signed off.

