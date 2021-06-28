If you want to point fingers at him, we can't do much: Gavaskar comes to Pujara's defence after low scores in WTC final

Cheteshwar Pujara returned home a hero after playing a helping hand in India's Test series win against Australia earlier this year, but ever since, India's No. 3 has struggled to put the runs under his belt.

Barring a knock of 73 in the first Test against England in Chennai, Pujara has failed to cross the fifty-run mark, notching up scores of 15, 21, 7, 0 and 17 in the remainder of the series. Coming into the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl, expectations were high of Pujara, but he only managed to score 8 and 15 in the two innings.

Following India's eight-wicket-defeat, captain Virat Kohli did not take any name, but hinted at his displeasure with some players for not showing intent. Kohli hinted at an overhaul of the Test side, saying that 'right people who have the right mindset to perform' will be brought in following a reassessment.

Once again, while no name was taken, the belief is that Kohli's statement could be directed at Pujara, who scored 8 off 54 balls in the first innings and 15 off 80 in the second.

While nothing is confirmed, Sunil Gavaskar feels taking an aim at Pujara is certainly not the right way forward for Indian cricket. The former India captain came to India's No. 3 batsman's defence saying that Pujara's rock-solid figure brings a lot of significance to the innings, one of which is allowing the batsman at the non-striker's end to bat with freedom.

"See, forget about India. Even if we are to talk about New Zealand's batting, then in this match – because conditions weren't favourable for batsmen and were in favour of the bowlers more – the way Conway batted, Kane Williamson batted in both innings, Ross Taylor batted after getting off to a slow start," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Gavaskar explained how New Zealand batsmen worked on their game in Southampton's testing conditions. Like Pujara, their batsmen too got off to a slow start. Heck, Kane Williamson scored 7 runs off 70 balls in a session – but unlike India's batsmen – the BlackCaps were able to make the most of it. That is what Gavaskar feels needs to be remembered rather than criticising Pujara.

"We should remember that. They too started slow, but if you want to raise fingers at Pujara, we can't do much. He is one player because of whose solidarity, players at non-striker's end can play their shots, knowing Pujara he could hold one end," the former India captain.