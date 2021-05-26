‘I’m her mate not her master’: Irfan Pathan's strong reply to haters for criticising wife’s blurred photo

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has been pretty active on social media and keeps voicing his opinion on public issues. Recently he came up with a strong message, responding to the criticism and hate tweets over a picture of his wife Safa Baig.

The image was originally shared on his son’s Instagram account, in which the face of his wife was blurred. It led to a criticism that Irfan isn’t letting her reveal her face. To this, the 36-year-old clarified that it is his wife’s choice to blur her face and said 'I’m her mate not here master'.

Irfan took to Twitter and posted the same photo saying, “This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate. Let me post this here as well. She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes, I’m her mate not her master”.

Here’s the post:

The former left-arm quick, along with his elder brother Yusuf, has been helping the needy ones with food, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, etc. to help them battle against Covid-19. He took to his Instagram account and shared the video in which he described ‘how to use the concentrator’.

Irfan had also tested positive for Covid after the conclusion of the Road Safety World Series which held in Raipur. He went into home isolation and recovered from the virus. He impressed in the tournament, picking up 7 wickets and scoring 126 runs.

Irfan had represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, picking up 301 international wickets. He also had a Test hundred to his credit which he scored against Pakistan in 2007, in Bengaluru.

