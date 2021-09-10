'I'm praying there's no clash between Dhoni and Shastri': Gavaskar on BCCI' decision to appoint MSD as mentor for T20 WC

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar 'prays' there is no clash or disagreements between current India head coach Ravi Shastri and former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been appointed as the mentor of the side for the T20 World Cup.

Gavaskar said if there are disagreements between Dhoni and Shastri regarding tactics then it could affect the team's performance.

"If there are disagreements between Ravi and Dhoni over tactics and team selection, then that may have an effect on the team. I am just praying there is no clash (between them). But if Ravi and Dhoni can get on the same wavelength, then it will immensely benefit India," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

Gavaskar cited an example how his appointment as a consultant for India in 2004 had created insecurity in the mind of then head coach John Wright.

"I was made a consultant of the team in 2004, that is the current term for mentor. John Wright was nervous, he probably thought I was going to take his place," said the former captain.

"But it is different here in this case, Ravi knows that Dhoni has no interest in coaching."

Asked if Dhoni agreeing to mentorship could be an indication from Dhoni that he may take up the coach's job in future, Gavaskar said he can do so after two or three years.

"There is no problem for becoming a mentor but I have been saying that for a former player to become a selector or a coach there should be a cooling-off period of two or three years from his retirement.

"You were part of the dressing room where there could be disagreements and arguments and you can do something against a player whom you perceived was against you," he reasoned.

"So if Dhoni wants to be a coach, it would be good for him to do that after two or three years."

Gavaskar summed up BCCI's decision to appoint Dhoni as the mentor of Team India as a 'big boost' to the team.

"Dhoni's appointment as a mentor will be a big boost for India. Under his leadership, India won the 2011 World Cup and before that the 2007 T20 World Cup. He has so much experience, knows everything. There was nobody more destructive than Dhoni when he was playing," he said.