'I'm sure Krunal will be laughing at me. It will be two boys against one': Hardik on facing LSG in their IPL 2022 opener

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be different for Hardik Pandya and certainly for the Pandya brothers. The duo, for the first time, will not be playing for Mumbai Indians and will not be playing for the same franchise and the 28-year-old on Saturday opened up on Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 opener against Lucknow Super Giants, the franchise for which Krunal will be playing for.

Hardik, who was an integral member of the Mumbai Indians franchise, was picked by Gujarat for INR 15 crores in their pre-auction draft and was also named as the skipper. Krunal, on the other hand, was picked by Lucknow for INR 8.25 crores at the mega auction last month in Bengaluru. And incidentally, the two teams will be playing their campaign opener against one another, at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28.

Sharing his thought on the match during an interview with IPL website, Hardik feels that Krunal will be laughing at him at toss time as he has never seen him captain a team. Hardik also called the match “two boys against one” as LSG will be led by his good friend KL Rahul.

“It will be fun. The first toss will be fun because KL and myself will be going for the toss and I'm sure Krunal will be standing on the side and will be laughing at me because he has never seen me do this. It will be two boys against one, but it's okay, I've got my Gujarat Titans,” he said.

Hardik also shared a special message for fans of the nee franchise and for the people of Gujarat.

“We need all the love and support possible. We will keep giving our best, entertain everyone and make Gujarat people proud,” he said.

Gujarat Titans are presently gearing up for the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.