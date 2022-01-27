'I'm surprised why he's even in T20Is': India's World Cup winning all-rounder baffled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's selection

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not had the best of two months in international cricket. In fact, in his last six international appearances, the fast bowler has picked up just three wickets. More importantly, Bhuvneshwar, 33, is lacking the one trait that made him threatening at his peak – swing. The rhythm is missing in his run up, delivery and follow through and while Bhuvneshwar was never the fastest bowler around, there’s been a considerable dip in his speed as well.

After going wicketless in the two ODIs he played against, finishing with 0/64 and 0/67, Bhuvneshwar was dropped from India's ODI squad for the West Indies series, but was retained in the T20I squad. Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, who was part of the victorious 1983 squad, feels the selectors took the correct call by dropping Bhuvneshwar from the 50 overs setup and expressed surprising seeing his named for the T20Is.

"Selectors have taken the right decision in dropping Bhuvneshwar Kumar because he is not performing. I am surprised why he is in T20s also. I think selectors have given him a new lease of life because when you are performing, then only you get a long rope. You need to perform if you are given a long rope," he told ANI.

Lal credited the selectors for handing Avesh Khan a place in the T20I setup. Avesh was part of India's second-string squad which toured Sri Lanka in July last year but is yet to receive his India cap. Lal reckons this could be a good time for Avesh to represent India and prove his mettle.

"If you are not a match-winner for the team, then selectors will pick someone else like Avesh Khan as he has performed really well. He is a very talented youngster and I think selectors have done really right thing. It is up to him on how he performs now," added the former India allrounder.

Ravi Bishnoi was the fresh pick in India's T20I squad against West Indies, and Lal conveyed his best wishes to the young leg-spinner, hoping he would do will.

"You are selected because you have performed in One Day matches or T20 matches. This is an opening for Ravi Bishnoi. I wish him luck because he is a good bowler. Whatever I have seen of him in the IPL that his ball can turn and skid as well. He is also known as a good fielder. So, we need to give chances to youngsters and we need to introduce one or two youngsters on a regular basis," pointed out Lal.