'I'm technically the boss, not ICC': Gayle's entertaining post-match interview after record-breaking knock goes viral

After playing a match-winning innings in the third T20I against Australia, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle said he would like to believe he is ‘technically the boss' of cricket and not the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. Gayle’s post-match interview which went viral on social media was as entertaining as his sixes in the Gros Islet.

Gayle, who likes to call himself ‘The Universe Boss’ pointed towards his bat after getting to his half-century – his first in T20Is since 2016 - off 33 balls. While Gayle’s gesture is nothing new for cricket fans across the globe but this time the sticker at the back of his bat did not have the word ‘universe’ in it.

When asked about it in an interview, Gayle said the ICC does not want him to use ‘Universe Boss’ behind his bat.

“It’s just the boss… You know it’s the Universe Boss but the ICC don’t want me to use the Universe Boss so I’ve shortened it just put ‘The Boss’. I am the boss,” said Gayle with a big smile.

When he was asked whether the ICC has copyright over ‘Universe Boss,’ Gayle gave an even hilarious answer.

“Yeah yeah. Well, I’ll have to copyright it,” Gayle said. The reporter then added, “ICC are technically the boss of cricket, right?” To which Gayle replied: “No no, I am, not the ICC. I am technically the boss.”

Gayle, who had not been at his best for the West Indies, people should enjoy watching him play rather than concerning about the numbers.

“Don’t mind the numbers ... you guys should be happy to see Chris Gayle on the field still. Hopefully Chris will last as long as possible. Cherish those moments ... just respect the Universe Boss and let him play cricket and have some fun,” he said.

Gayle belted 67 from 38 balls to guide the West Indies to a six-wicket, series-clinching win over Australia.

The 41-year-old left-hander slogged seven sixes and four boundaries on his way to becoming the first batsman to score 14000 T20 runs.

He hit three straight sixes against spinner Adam Zampa to reach his 50 in the 11th over, raising his "Six Machine" bat to show "The Boss" sticker on the blade.

Accepting the award for player of the match, Gayle recommended people shouldn't watch the statistics too closely but “just respect the Universe Boss." "You all knew I was struggling with the bat,” he said. “To be able to get some runs today was very pleasing."

Gayle said his main focus was on the T20 World Cup starting in October in the United Arab Emirates, when he'll be 42.

