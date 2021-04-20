Home / Cricket / 'Important to follow protocols': Virat Kohli's message to nation amid Covid-19 outbreak
cricket

'Important to follow protocols': Virat Kohli's message to nation amid Covid-19 outbreak

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a curfew in the nation's capital till April 26th.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 08:45 PM IST
India's Virat Kohli reacts after the match.(REUTERS)

India captain Virat Kohli addressed the nation amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country and urged the citizens to follow the protocols laid down by the government. The number of covid cases in the country have increased over the last month, and curfew is being imposed in several parts of the country.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a curfew in the nation's capital till April 26th.

Kohli, in a video uploaded on the Delhi Police official Twitter handle, urged citizens to follow the protocols and support police personnel.

"Friends, as you all are aware that the number of Covid cases are increasing rapidly and the situation is becoming challenging with each passing day," Kohli said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Remainder of PSL might be devoid of usual overseas recruits

DC vs MI: Delhi drop Woakes, Hetmyer returns; Jayant in for Mumbai

Waqar takes break, gives rise to speculations about future with Pakistan team

SA captains fear ICC ban, apex body says no intervention as of now

"I would therefore once again request all of you to wear masks whenever you leave your home to buy essentials or for important work, please follow social distancing and keep sanitizing your hands," he added.

"It's very important to follow all these protocols. To fight this pandemic once again, we will have to support our police personnel.

"As I have said before, the country will only be safe when the citizens are safe. Please understand your responsibility and follow all these protocols, Jai Hind," Kohli signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP