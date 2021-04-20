'Important to follow protocols': Virat Kohli's message to nation amid Covid-19 outbreak

India captain Virat Kohli addressed the nation amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country and urged the citizens to follow the protocols laid down by the government. The number of covid cases in the country have increased over the last month, and curfew is being imposed in several parts of the country.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a curfew in the nation's capital till April 26th.

Kohli, in a video uploaded on the Delhi Police official Twitter handle, urged citizens to follow the protocols and support police personnel.

"Friends, as you all are aware that the number of Covid cases are increasing rapidly and the situation is becoming challenging with each passing day," Kohli said.

"I would therefore once again request all of you to wear masks whenever you leave your home to buy essentials or for important work, please follow social distancing and keep sanitizing your hands," he added.

"It's very important to follow all these protocols. To fight this pandemic once again, we will have to support our police personnel.

"As I have said before, the country will only be safe when the citizens are safe. Please understand your responsibility and follow all these protocols, Jai Hind," Kohli signed off.

