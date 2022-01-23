WATCH: Imran Tahir smokes 5 sixes, smashes 19-ball 52; Jonty Rhodes, Daren Sammy celebrate epic win over India Maharajas

In an epic T20 encounter between India Maharajas and World Giants in the ongoing Legends Cricket League, Imran Tahir smoked five sixes and smashed an unbeaten 52 off just 19 balls to help his side secure an impressive three-wicket win over the former.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tahir, who is renowned for his clinical bowling performance, came to bat at a demanding situation, when the team needed 70 runs in 6.2 overs and had just four wickets in hand.

However, the tail-ender surprised all by firing right from the beginning as he kicked-off his innings with a couple of boundaries against Munaf Patel. Tahir then kept the scoreboard ticking by rotating the strike, before he launched rocket sixes against Manpreet Gony in the 18th over of the 210-run chase. The 42-year-old hit the seamer for three massive sixes and what followed next was an absolute delight for the fans across the world.

IND vs SA: India aim to deny South Africa a shot at equaling Pakistan's world record and achieve unique ODI feat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tahir then went on to hit a four in the penultimate over, before sending the ball back into the orbit two more times in the final over to wrap up the proceedings with three balls to spare.

Batting at a strike-rate of over 270, Tahir's innings featured three 4s and five 6s. His herculean effort left the dugout all smiles, as Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes and former West Indies captain Daren Sammy were seen celebrating the epic win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Indian colts script massive world record after crushing Uganda by 326 runs

Tahir, however, was not very impressive with the ball as he returned wicketless and leaked 35 runs in his four-over quota, which included six wide deliveries.

Apart from Tahir, former England star batter Kevin Pietersen smashed 53 off 27 balls while Sammy played a crucial 11-ball 28 in the latter stages of the runchase.

Among the Maharajas, it was Naman Ojha, who led the attack with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 140 in just 69 balls, while Mohammad Kaif the captain scored an unbeaten 53 off 47 balls to help his side post a gigantic 209/3 after being invited to bat first.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON