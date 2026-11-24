Jasprit Bumrah is a generational player. To make him last, you need long-term planning. Which is proving to be the bane because winning is the need of the hour. India seemed to get it in England, after getting it thoroughly wrong in Australia where Bumrah was run into the ground by making him play in all five Tests. He broke down in the final Test at Sydney.

Maybe the line between managing Jasprit Bumrah’s workload and an entire bowling attack has become blurred. (AP) more less

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At the Basin Reserve in the first Test against New Zealand though, India were entirely wrongfooted in the second innings. No specialist spinner in a bowling attack selected to maximise the pace resources, ended up increasingly dependent on one man. And when that is Bumrah, the contradiction is glaring.

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Numbers tell their own story. Only 19 times in this decade has an India fast bowler bowled 43 or more overs in a Test. Four of those instances came in Wellington with Bumrah aggregating 49 overs. That is an extraordinary workload, and also raises questions about India’s planning. Having picked four fast bowlers, the team was so short of answers when New Zealand began to stretch its innings.

Skipper Shubman Gill used Bumrah sparingly, in short bursts rather than allowing him to build sustained pressure. There may have been legitimate reasons for that caution. Bumrah is too precious an asset to be risked indiscriminately, especially with a demanding international calendar ahead.

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{{^usCountry}} But workload management can’t become an exercise in protecting a bowler at the expense of the team's immediate requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But workload management can’t become an exercise in protecting a bowler at the expense of the team's immediate requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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It’s as if Bumrah’s past became a shackle, preventing India from going all out at pivotal moments. It won’t be surprising if the term “workload management” is dropped in the next few media conferences. Five Tests against Australia at home in January-February stare at India, followed by IPL in the heat of April-May. Then comes the ODI World Cup. Any decision concerning Bumrah will involve stakeholders of the range rarely witnessed in Indian cricket. The concern is understandable. Bumrah, at the end of the day, is a genius.

The problem here is that the other fast bowlers struggled in the NZ second innings. India’s subjective decision making left them with four pacers but hardly any penetration. Which is crucial on pitches as deceptive as Basin Reserve was at the outset. When the grass cover dies and clouds stay away, teams need workhorses who can bowl 9-10 over spells of probing line and unnerving speed from one end. That has what made the likes of Mohammed Siraj, like Ishant Sharma, so valuable.

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India are treading a different path though. It has already hurt them. With the support attack unable to deliver, Gill’s reluctance to give Bumrah longer spells became a tactical limitation. It allowed New Zealand to settle and partnerships to develop. The very concern that Gill appeared keen to avoid — Bumrah being asked to shoulder too much responsibility — eventually became a consequence of the team’s inability to find wickets.

India’s selection policy calls for closer scrutiny. Gill cited current form as the deciding factor behind Siraj’s exclusion. It’s an explanation difficult to reconcile with. If form was a concern, why not give Siraj proper game time in the unofficial Tests to regain confidence? Akash Deep was extended that courtesy on his injury return, and so was Anshul Kamboj, who bowled in three ODIs as well.

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The last Test Prasidh Krishna played before Wellington was the same as Siraj — at the SSC in Colombo, where he took one wicket (econ of over three) in the second innings. Siraj also took one, but with an economy of 1.73. Between then and now, Krishna played two ODIs against West Indies and one unofficial Test while Siraj played three first-class games, including the Duleep Trophy final where he bowled 41 overs across two innings. Surely his rhythm wasn’t a problem then, nor was his economy.

In the only unofficial Test Siraj got to play, at Christchurch, he bowled a staggering 35 overs in one innings, at an economy of 3.37. He took four wickets — all of the top order. Wasn’t that the kind of form India would have loved Siraj to replicate at Wellington? In the wide ambit of current form, fitness, match readiness and recent performances, Siraj wasn’t off the mark in the buildup to the first Test. That’s an important ticked to lead the supporting cast for Bumrah. At Wellington though, India entrusted Kamboj and Akash with that responsibility.

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How it backfired. And how it goaded Gill into turning to Bumrah over and over again, because he was the only bowler skilled enough to conjure alternate channels of pressure. Regardless of the talent, it's impossible to achieve breakthroughs in three-over spells, that too on a shirtfront of a pitch.

If India want to win, Gill can’t keep returning to Bumrah while worrying about how much cricket is left in his body.

Maybe the line between managing Bumrah’s workload and an entire bowling attack has become blurred. That is because India seem to fuss too much about the former without adequately addressing the latter. The question now is whether India will persist with this approach in the second Test at Christchurch.

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Will they ration Bumrah’s overs while hoping the rest of the attack can stand up? Or will they recognise that a more balanced combination offers a better chance of controlling a Test? Bumrah’s significance is beyond dispute. That is precisely why India must stop treating him as the answer to every difficult question.

A great fast bowler should be the spearhead of an attack, not its entire insurance policy.