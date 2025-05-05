In school, Virat Kohli said ‘Ma'am, I will be next Sachin Tendulkar’: Childhood teacher makes big revelation

Virat Kohli is considered by most to be among the greatest-ever players in cricket history. Already 36-years-old, he is the highest run-scorer in IPL history, third in T20Is and ODIs, and third in international cricket. He also holds the record for most ODI tons and has the second-most centuries in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli before a match.(ANI)

Recently, Kohli's childhood teacher Vibha Sachdev spoke to Cricadium and opened up on his dedication to cricket from a very young age.

School teacher on Virat Kohli

Making a huge revelation, she said, “His eyes were very expressive. Virat was an active participant in all the school activities, he was an enthusiastic and eager participant of all the interhouse activities. ‘Ma’am, I will be the next Sachin Tendulkar of Indian Team‘ was the oft repeated quote, yes at that time sometimes it made us smile at the sheer grit and confidence of the wide eyed boy.”

She further added, “Virat always scored well in his exams. He was an above-average performer, and the only time he would lose a few marks was when his practices took his time away. ‘I prepared for my exam late after I came back from my practices', Was something that we used to hear very frequently from him. He worked very hard to excel in both sports and academics, and the teachers at Vishal Bharti Public School, Paschim Vihar fully understood his struggle and cooperated with him by giving him added guidance.”

Kohli recently won the Champions Trophy 2025 with India this year, and is currently in action with RCB in IPL 2025. He has been in good form this seaosn as RCB sit on top of the poits table with eight wins and three defeats. He is on top of the Orange Cap race with 505 runs in 11 matches. He has also won the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.