In T20 World Cup year, gains for international teams from IPL

RCB’s Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the stand out performer, finishing as the second highest-wicket taker with 26 scalps.

New Zealand batters didn’t click. SRH skipper Kane Williamson averaged 19.64 (S/R 93.50). Their bowlers Tim Southee (KKR), Trent Boult (RR) and Lockie Ferguson (GT) though did well with 14, 16 and 12 wickets respectively.

The usual domination by West Indies power-hitters was absent. Kieron Pollard flopped for Mumbai Indians. Only Shimron Hetmyer of RR stood out, for Delhi Capitals in most of his 15 games. He scored 314 runs at a strike rate of 153.91. Andre Russell (KKR) and Nicholas Pooran (SRH) scored 300-plus at strike rates of 174.47 and 144.33 respectively. Russell took 17 wickets as well. Jason Holder (LSG) took 14 wickets but at an economy rate of 9.42. Sunil Narine (KKR) was economical but took only nine wickets in 14 games.

South Africa’s T20 specialists were to the fore. Quinton de Kock formed a solid opening pair with Rahul, aggregating 508 runs. David Miller was outstanding as the finisher for champions Titans, scoring 481 runs wth a strike rate of 142.72. Aiden Markram (SRH) hit 381 runs. Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada had a fine season, taking 23 wickets in 13 games for PBKS.

Josh Hazlewood was at the top of his game for RCB with 20 wickets in 12 matches. Pat Cummins started well but faded away and got benched.

Australia, as World Cup hosts and holders, will receive extra attention. Their players had mixed results. David Warner showed ominous form, scoring 432 runs in 12 outings for Delhi Capitals at an excellent strike rate of 150.52. Glenn Maxwell (RCB) and Mitchell Marsh (DC) both played some impactful innings. Though Capitals failed to qualify for the play-offs, Marsh’s back-to-back half-centuries at No 3 kept them alive till the last round. Maxwell played a blinder (18-ball 40*) in the must-win game against Gujarat Titans. Aaron Finch (KKR) had a forgettable edition, playing only five matches. Marcus Stoinis didn’t make an impact either for LSG.

Indian selectors though will be satisfied with the bowlers. RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap with 27 wickets in 14 games; a refreshed Kuldeep Yadav finished the league phase at fifth in the top bowlers’ list, taking 21 scalps. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel took 20 and 19 wickets respectively while hit-the-deck pacers Prasidh Krishna (19) and Jasprit Bumrah (15) had a good run. Shardul Thakur went for runs but took 15 wickets.

India batters struggled to lift their strike rates, but Buttler and Livingstone put on a power-hitting show, smashing 45 and 34 sixes respectively. Livingstone said he will return to England and put to use what he learnt in IPL, one of them being the focus on match-ups. England bowlers could not emulate their batters. Ali did better though bowling off-spin, taking eight wickets in 10 games. Livingstone also proved his utility with his mix of off- and leg-spin.

India coach Rahul Dravid and support staff will be worried about the form of top-order batters. Except for KL Rahul (537 runs, 14 games) and Hardik Pandya (487 runs, 15 games), others struggled. Skipper Rohit Sharma made 268 runs in 14 games with no fifty. Virat Kohli finished 22nd in the list of run-getters with 341 runs in 16 games at a modest strike rate of 115.98. He hit two fifties. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer played some good knocks, but won’t be entirely happy with 401 runs in 14 matches with three fifties. Ishan Kishan (418 runs, S/R 120.11) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (368 runs, S/R 126.46) too were subdued. Suryakumar Yadav scored 303 runs in eight games but injury ended his season early.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali didn’t replicate last year’s form with Chennai Super Kings, but hit a 57-ball 93 in the last game against SRH. England batters will be delighted with their success. The Australian tracks will be true, and are unlikely to help spin or afford lateral movement.

Bairstow (11 games, 253 runs, SR: 144.57) had a quiet start in the PBKS middle-order but raised his game in his favoured opener’s slot. He signed off with a 40-ball 56 versus RR, a 29-ball 66 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, a 15-ball 28 versus Delhi Capitals and a 15-ball 23 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan opener Buttler was the tournament’s highest run-getter with 863 runs in 17 games, at a strike rate of 149.05 and average 57.53. He hit four centuries. Livingstone, with 437 runs, was sixth in the list but was top among non-openers. The top five were openers. He had a stunning strike rate of 182.08.

England’s top-order batters stole the limelight with Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow in great form. Buttler and Livingstone dazzled for Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, respectively.

IPL performances carry weight with national selectors, and HT looks at who gained the most from the blue riband event that ended on Sunday.

INDIA BLUES

POWER-HITTING

INDIA BOWLERS SHINE

AUSSIE ATTENTION

SA BATTERS SHINE

MIXED RESULTS FOR WI

KIWIS FLOP

