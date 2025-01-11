By Vivek Prabhakar Singh "Incredible leader": Jonty Rhodes lavishes praise on Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

New Delhi [India], : Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes on Saturday heaped praise on Proteas Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma and called him an "incredible leader" after his side qualified for the World Test Championship 2023-25 Final.

Rhodes, considered one of the greatest fielders to have ever graced the game, was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The former Proteas cricketer said that the South African team don't play a lot of long format matches for which they need to grab the few opportunities they get.

Speaking to ANI, Rhodes said, "Well, I suppose to take, you know, firstly, six wins in a row in order to qualify and get there, and almost through, not the back door, but under the radar. You know, the South African team don't play a lot of test cricket, so when you get that few opportunities, you have to take them with both hands. So leadership is obviously telling a story for South Africa to be able to win those games, eight out of nine, to qualify for the final."

Rhodes added that South Africa doesn't have many superstars in the lineup, unlike other teams. The former cricketer further added that the Proteas played well as a Test unit.

"It's not just about - because we don't have superstars in our lineup, let's face it. I mean, there are bigger-name players in other parts of the world, but I think they play really well as a Test unit, and that's always a great sign of an incredible leader," he added.

The Proteas' journey to the WTC finals is a fairytale one. They started the 2023-25 WTC cycle on a shaky note with a 1-1 draw against India at home. It was followed by a second-string side led by Neil Brand touring New Zealand amid SA20 season two, for a two-Test series and losing 2-0. This series and SA's move to send a second-string, largely inexperienced side raised questions over their commitment to Tests.

But as the main players returned, the Proteas side secured series wins away and at home against West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, winning seven Tests in a row to qualify for the finals.

Besides veterans Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma, many youngsters and newcomers like Ryan Rickelton, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, and David Bedingham have delivered quality performances.

The final against Australia takes place next year at Lord's on June 11.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.