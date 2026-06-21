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IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for vengeance in grudge match

By Vishesh Roy
Jun 21, 2026 08:42:47 am IST

IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: In light of how the previous match between these two sides ended, the 15-year-old batter from Bihar should be extra motivated to prove his detractors wrong.

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IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: Last chance in this series for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to prove his detractors wrong.(SLC)

IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: India A and Sri Lanka A are back contesting each other, but this time the stage is the grandest of the tri-series. It’s the final. The last match between these two sides earlier in the tri-nation series was won by Sri Lanka A in the Super Over, but what gained headlines was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fight with Sri Lankan players. India A captain Tilak Varma was also embroiled in controversies during the course of the match. ...Read More

 

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  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 08:40:15 am

    IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: What happened the last time?

    IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: These two teams met earlier this week and the conclusion of the game was pure box office. At first, India captain Tilak Varma was at loggerheads with the umpires as he desperately wanted to get a Super Over in. However, once India A lost, it came to light that the umpires went back on their word and allowed play to continue despite bad light.

    The defeat of India A also saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a heated battle with Sri Lanka A players and he was seen on TV pushing one player away.

  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 08:30:22 am

    IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: Hello and welcome!

    IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tri-Nation Series final between India A and Sri Lanka A in Dambulla. Considering what happened the last time these two teams met, the contest promises to be a cracker, and one cannot wait to see what unfolds in the middle.

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