IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for vengeance in grudge match

IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: Last chance in this series for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to prove his detractors wrong.(SLC)

IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: India A and Sri Lanka A are back contesting each other, but this time the stage is the grandest of the tri-series. It’s the final. The last match between these two sides earlier in the tri-nation series was won by Sri Lanka A in the Super Over, but what gained headlines was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fight with Sri Lankan players. India A captain Tilak Varma was also embroiled in controversies during the course of the match. ...Read More