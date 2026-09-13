IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Sooryavanshi dropped, Bumrah back as India opt to field in Arun Jaitley stadium
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: India have won the toss, and they have opted to field first. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been dropped, while Jasprit Bumrah returns to the XI.
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: India return to T20I action with an intriguing series opener against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with the three-match contest doubling up as an important part of their preparations for the Asian Games. Shreyas Iyer leads a young-looking Indian side, but there are some major selection calls to be made before the first ball, particularly at the top of the order. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are all in the mix, while Ishan Kishan's fitness adds another layer to the equation....Read More
Much of the attention will also be on Jasprit Bumrah, who is back with the Indian T20I set-up after his recent injury layoff and went through an extended bowling workload in the nets ahead of the match. Afghanistan, officially the hosts despite the series being played in India, will present a very different challenge with their dangerous spin attack and a side capable of troubling India in the shortest format. Ibrahim Zadran's men will be looking to disrupt India's plans from the outset as the action begins in Delhi.
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- 13 Sept 2026, 07:16:59 PM IST
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Afghanistan's Playing XI
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Here is the playing XI of Afghanistan -
Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
- 13 Sept 2026, 07:10:41 PM IST
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: India's playing XI
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Here is a look at the Indian playing XI-
Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.
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- 13 Sept 2026, 07:04:36 PM IST
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Toss update
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: India have won the toss and they opted to field first.
- 13 Sept 2026, 06:55:17 PM IST
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: India hold perfect record against Afghanistan
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: India have never lost a T20I to Afghanistan. The teams have met nine times, with India winning eight and one ending without a result. Their closest battle came in Bengaluru in 2024, when both sides made 212 before India eventually prevailed after two Super Overs. Afghanistan are therefore still searching for their first T20I victory over India.
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- 13 Sept 2026, 06:44:03 PM IST
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Samson or Vaibhav? India face a brutal opening call
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: One of India's biggest decisions comes right at the top. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are fighting for only two opening slots, with Shreyas Iyer admitting it is a “tight call”. Vaibhav arrives after a Player-of-the-Series campaign in Zimbabwe, but leaving out Samson, the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, would be an equally huge decision.
- 13 Sept 2026, 06:27:09 PM IST
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Where does Sooryavanshi fit in?
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's presence has created one of India's biggest selection calls ahead of the opener. The 15-year-old forced his way into the conversation with his fearless batting, but fitting him into a top order already containing established options is not straightforward. Whether India had him another opportunity immediately could reveal plenty about their plans for the series.
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- 13 Sept 2026, 06:07:55 PM IST
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Bumrah back in India colours after injury layoff
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is set for his international comeback after the knee injury that kept him out of the third ODI against England and the entire Sri Lanka Test series. The spearhead bowled an extended spell in India's final training session, and this series now offers him valuable match time before the Asian Games.
- 13 Sept 2026, 05:28:24 PM IST
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: All eyes on Delhi as India begin T20I series
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: India and Afghanistan are set to get their three-match T20I series underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both teams looking to strike first in Delhi. India have several combinations to assess in a young squad, while Afghanistan will back their experienced core to test 'the visitors' in conditions that should suit their spinners
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