IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Sooryavanshi dropped, Bumrah back as India opt to field in Arun Jaitley stadium

Much of the attention will also be on Jasprit Bumrah, who is back with the Indian T20I set-up after his recent injury layoff and went through an extended bowling workload in the nets ahead of the match. Afghanistan, officially the hosts despite the series being played in India, will present a very different challenge with their dangerous spin attack and a side capable of troubling India in the shortest format. Ibrahim Zadran's men will be looking to disrupt India's plans from the outset as the action begins in Delhi.