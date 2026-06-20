IND vs AFG Live Score, 3rd ODI 2026: Harshit Rana returns as Rohit Sharma reaches now-or-never territory
IND vs AFG Live Score, 3rd ODI 2026: Rohit Sharma has had an underwhelming series by his standards and he would hope to go big in the final match.
IND vs AFG Live Score, 3rd ODI 2026: It has been a completely dominant show by the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, and India would hope to conclude the series on a high by winning the third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The series is already decided, and the final ODI would give the hosts a chance to try out certain things ahead of the ODI World Cup. On the eve of the final match, the BCCI confirmed the addition of Harshit Rana to the squad after he completed his recovery process at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. ...Read More
All eyes will once again be on Rohit Sharma as the former India captain has had an underwhelming series with the bat. He was looking good in the Lucknow ODI, but a jaffa bowled by Rashid Khan resulted in his dismissal for 48. The Hitman also had a below par IPL 2026 and the pressure is truly mounting as he looks to end the debate around his place for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in Chennai, and Shubman Gill will come down at No.3. On the eve of the game, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate ruled out the possibility of KL Rahul batting at No.3, saying Jaiswal will get another go.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 12:47:13 pm
IND vs AFG, Live Score: Toss upcoming!
IND vs AFG, Live Score: Toss coming up! We will soon see both captains take centre-stage!
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 12:24:12 pm
IND vs AFG, Live Score: Ten Doeschate on Kishan
IND vs AFG, Live Score: Speaking ahead of the match, Ryan ten Doeschate spoke about Kishan. He said, "If you look at squad composition, he's someone who obviously stands out with how he's performed under pressure in the T20 World Cup and how he's stepped into this team now and played a crucial knock the other night. I think he ticks a lot of boxes and someone, like I said, purely for the versatility, someone you want in your squad all day long."
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 12:09:21 pm
IND vs AFG, Live Score: Can Afghanistan mount a challenge?
IND vs AFG, Live Score: The entire series has seen Afghanistan not being able to mount a challenge in front of India. The visitors would hope to show some fight in the Chennai ODI and walk away with a consolation win. Only Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been the bright spot for the Afghans in the series so far.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 12:00:09 pm
IND vs AFG, Live Score: All eyes on Rohit Sharma
IND vs AFG, Live Score: India might have completely dominated Afghanistan in the ODI series so far but Rohit Sharma has underwhelmed. He was looking set for a big one in the third and final ODI but Rashid Khan cut short his innings on 48. The Hitman would now look to end the series on a high ahead of the England tour.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 11:50:27 am
IND vs AFG, Live Score: Extreme hot weather!
IND vs AFG, Live Score: Just like Lucknow, the players should get ready to battle excessive heat conditions in Chennai as well. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 34 degrees but the real time feel should be around 40 degrees. Expect more breaks in play today!
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 11:40:54 am
IND vs AFG, Live Score: Harshit Rana returns!
IND vs AFG, Live Score: On the eve of the third and final ODI, the All India Senior Men's Selection Committee added Harshit Rana to the squad for the game in Chennai. The pacer completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, and hence linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 11:30:25 am
IND vs AFG, Live Score: Hello and welcome!
IND vs AFG, Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between India and Afghanistan. The final ODI between the two teams will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned for more updates.