IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 1 Highlights: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul centuries put India in commanding position at stumps
IND vs AFG Highlights: Shubman Gill (103*) and Rishabh Pant (50*) remained unbeaten at the stumps as India posted 368/3 on Day 1 to stamp their authority.
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Highlights: Shubman Gill produced a magnificent unbeaten century, while Rishabh Pant completed a fluent fifty as India finished Day 1 in complete control. After KL Rahul's impressive knock of 100 came to an end, Gill and Pant ensured there was no let-up, adding an unbroken partnership that carried India past the 350-run mark. Gill (103*) and Pant (50*) remained unbeaten at stumps as India posted a commanding 368/3 on Day 1, firmly stamping their authority on the contest. ...Read More
Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan lost his wicket in the second session, departing for 81 off 104 balls. Rahul and Sudharsan also registered their half-centuries after Lunch. Rahul and Sudharsan took India to 96/1 in 25 overs at Lunch on Day 1. The hosts started strongly in the first session, as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul showed positive intent. They treated tight deliveries with respect. Meanwhile, they slammed loose balls for fours. But Jaiswal lost his wicket to Mohammad Saleem Safi in the 12th over, inside-edging a short of length delivery to the wicketkeeper for a catch. The Indian opener departed for 24 off 32 balls and was disappointed as he walked away. After Jaiswal's departure, Rahul began building a partnership with Sai Sudharsan, who built on the strong start Jaiswal had provided.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 05:01:57 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Pant hits fifty, India 368/3 at stumps
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rishabh Pant gets to his fifty with a single. 19th half-century in Test for Pant - two fours and three sixes as he looked calm and composed throughout. He lost his vice-captaincy before this match and is now getting back to his form. It's a stump on Day 1 here as India completely stamps their authority. IND 368/3 at stumps
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:51:51 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Shubman Gill smashes century!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Shubman Gill brings up his century wit a single. 11th Test century for Gill and he has been in complete control today. 11 fours and a six at his homeground to reach the mark. IND 358/3 in 83 overs
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:43:32 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Shubman Gill marching towards 100!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Shubman Gill is in the 90s now and might look to get to his century today itself before the stumps. While Rishabh Pant has slowed down a bit after the three sixes he smashed early in the session. IND 347/3 in 81 overs
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:29:38 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Tidy from Shahidi!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A tidy one from Hashmatullah Shahidi as only three runs came off it. The pressure has started to mount on Afghanistan to take a wicket before the stumps for some damage control as India have gained a big upper hand in the match.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:14:07 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Shubman in complete control!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A cheeky boundary from Shubman Gill to break free as he enters his 70s. Here comes another four to finish the over on high. He has been solid so far, showing no signs of weakness and marching towards a century. IND 319/3 in 71 overs
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:58:34 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Risabh Pant breaks free as India past 300!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rishabh Pant has now decided to break free as he charges down the ground and smashes Malik for a maximum on the first ball. He didn't stop there and smashed a couple more in the same over to make it three sixes off it as India cross 300-run mark.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:56:00 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rishabh Pant cautious!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rishabh Pant has been cautious so far in the middle, not taking any risks. He is under a lot of pressure after a poor IPL season and now here to prove himself in the format where he thrives the most. IND 286/3 in 67 overs
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:38:36 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Shubman takes charge!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A couple of boundaries for Shubman Gill as Ziaur Rahman Sharifi under pressure now as the runs are coming at a good pace for India. India are marching towards 300 as two aggressive batters are in the middle. IND 273/3 in 63 overs
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:31:55 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Shubman Gill hits fifty!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Shubman Gill decides to shift gears now and after scoring a couple of boundaries, he takes a single to reach his half-century in 50 balls. His ninth Test fifty and he is looking solid in the middle with total control. IND 264/3 in 62 overs
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:23:05 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: KL Rahul falls!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: KL Rahul gets caught on the very next ball after smashing his century. He hit it straight to Rahmanullah Gurbaz at short extra cover and got dismissed for 100. A very good knock comes to an end. IND 247/3 in 60.2 overs
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:21:41 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rahul hits century!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: KL Rahul brings up his century with a double here. He has maintained an 84 per cent shot control so far, but had to grind hard to score runs. Excellent knock from the Indian opener after a great IPL season with the bat. IND 247/2
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:12:38 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Tight from Ziaur!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Ziaur Rahman Sharifi into the attack and he delivered a tight over, keeping Shubman Gill quiet as only one run came off it. KL Rahul is well set and marching towards his century as India way ahead in the game. IND 243/2 in 59 overs
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:59:53 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rahul in 90s
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rahul is in 90s now and India get to 234/2. Rahul (91*) and Gill's (35*) partnership is growing. Shahidi keeps it tight, only four runs conceded in the 56th over.
IND - 234/2 (56)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:43:32 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - 220/2 (52)
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: The 52nd over begin with three dots and then Kharote sends a poor delivery, Gill steps out and slams it high over long off for a six! SHOT! Then its a single, followed by a dot.
IND - 220/2 (52)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:33:22 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Post-Tea session begins
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rahul and Sudharsan resume batting for India in the third session. Omarzai to resume proceedings for Afghanistan.
IND - 208/2 (49)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:14:33 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Tea time!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A full delivery by Safi, and to straight. Gill slams it through backward square leg for a four! Then its a dot, followed by another four, pulled in front of square. Then in the next over, Kharote concedes only a single. Time for Tea now!
IND - 208/2 (49)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:05:50 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - 200/2 (48)
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A full delivery by Kharote and rahul slams it to fine leg, sweeped! SHOT! Over ends with a streak of three dots. Rahul (80*) is nearing his ton now!
IND - 200/2 (48)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:56:36 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Tight over!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Shahidi tosses it up, outside off. Gill defends it, no run, and then he takes a single, followed by Rahul doing the same. Then Shahidi overpitches his delivery, outside off. Gill drives it through extra cover. Another dot for Shahidi. Then the final ball is also a dot.
IND - 191/2 (46)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:40:22 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: OUTT!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: OUT!!! Safi overpitches his delivery, outside off. Sudharsan drives, but only gets a thick outside edge! Zazai does the rest! OUT!
Sudharsan c Zazai b Safi 81 (104)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:25:28 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - 168/1 (39)
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rahman pitches it up, Sudharsan guides it right of mid-on for a single, ad then Rahul does the same. Rahman responds with two dots and then overpitches it. Sudharsan smacks it past midwicket for a four! Ends with a dot!
IND - 168/1 (39)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:19:33 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - 162/1 (38)
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A full delivery by Shahidi, and Sudharsan sweeps it in front of square on the leg side for a four! SHOT! ENds the over with a single.
IND - 162/1 (38)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:08:22 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - 150/1 (35)
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A full delivery by Rahman and Sudharsan smacks it in front of square for a four! Then its another full ball, angling in. He outside edges it past a diving Zazai for a four! over ends with a dot!
IND - 150/1 (35)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:46:41 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Sudharsan also gets is fifty!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A full toss by Kharote and Sudharsan finds the gap! Smacks it in front of square and fielder in the deep doesn't chase. It races away for a four! He gets his half-century!
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:35:27 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: 21st Test fifty for Rahul!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: The 30th over sees Kharote begin with a flighted on leg-stump ball, Rahul defends, dot ball. It is another dot, and then its a short of length delivery. Rahul takes a single and gets to his 21st Test fifty!
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:32:26 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Momentum continues after Lunch
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Omarzai begins the 29th over with a full ball, angled across, Sudharsan dead-bats it, no run. Followed by anoher dot and then Sudharsan takes a single, guides it to backawrd of square. Another dot and Rahul takes a single, pulled down to fine leg. Over ends with a double as Sudharsan hits it square on the leg side.
IND - 116/1 (29)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:17:55 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - 104/1 (26)
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: The post-Lunch session begins as Kharote sends it short, Rahul cuts it to cover, no run and it is followed by another dot. Then Rahul drives him for a four, straight down the pitch. Back-to-back fours and its outside-edged to third man. Over ends with back-to-back dots.
IND - 104/1 (26)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:15:07 pm
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Action resumes!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Sudharsan (32*) and Rahul (37*) to resume batting for India in the post-Lunch session. Kharote to resume for Afghanistan.
IND - 96/1 (25)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:34:30 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Players leave for Lunch!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Only one run conceded by Shahidi in this over. Rahul (37*) and Sudharsan (32*) are taking a cautious approach now against the spinners. It is tea now and the first session ends! Rahul and Sudharsan are unbeaten, only one wicket lost!
IND - 96/1 (25), Lunch
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:25:26 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - 85/1 (22)
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A flat ball by Malik, and on off. Sudharsan taps it to point, dot ball. It is followed by a streak of four more dots and then Sudharsan drives him to cover. But wait! He has overstepped, no ball! Has to bowl again, sends it full, drive is mistimed by Sudharsan, dot ball.
IND - 85/1 (22)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:17:19 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Good over by Malik
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A low full toss by Kharote and Rhaul flicks it to fine leg, will get three runs. Sudharsan ends the over with a four, through midwicket, it was a full toss. Malik is sent for the 20th over, and begins with a flighted ball, on the stumps, Rahul gets it to midwicket for a double. Then its only dots in the over.
IND - 79/1 (20)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:08:42 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Sudharsan grows into the game!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: The 18th over begins with a dot for Safi and then its a wide. He has to bowl again and sends it full, Sudharsan smacks him past the diving mid-on fielder for a four! Safi responds with three consecutive dots. Sudharsan ends the over with a single, glanced past square leg.
IND - 69/1 (18)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:54:07 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - 55/1 (16)
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: 50 comes up for India! A full length delivery by Safi, Rahul times it well, middle of the bat, goes past the bowler for a four! SHOT! VINTAGE! Safi responds with back-to-back dots and then Rahul takes a single, gets it to mid-on. Safi responds with another dot and Sudharsan hits him for a four, to long on.
IND - 55/1 (16)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:50:20 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Sudharsan opens his account!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: A short delivery by Omarzai and Rahul pulls it to backward square leg for a single. Sudharsan hasn't opened his account yet. He is cautious and its four dots for Omarzai. Then he sends it full, around off. Sudharsan rolls his wrists, flicked to the left of mid-on for a four!
IND - 46/1 (15)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:33:59 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: OUT! OPENING PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: OUT!!! INDIA LOSE THEIR FIRST WICKET!
The opener is strangled down leg side. Finger goes up and he walks away! It is a short of length delivery by Safi, and Jaiswal gets it too fine and its an inside edge. Wicketkeeper does the rest!
Jaiswal c Zazai b Safi 24 (32)
IND - 41/1 (12)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:26:27 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: WHY DIDN'T AFGHANISTAN GO FOR THE REVIEW? THERE WAS AN EDGE!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: CLOSE CALL! A short of length delivery by Rahman, outside off. Rahul is on the back foot, tries to cut, but fails to connect. The Afghans are adamant that there is a nick, but the skipper doesn't review. Umpire also doesn't react, Gurbaz at second slip was sure that there was a nick. Rahul shakes his head, like as if he is informing the Afghans that it didn't touch his bat! AMAZING ACTING! Afghanistan don't review, UltraEdge confirms that there was a deflection.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:21:11 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rahul shows his wide array of shots!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rahman overpitches his delivery and Rahul smacks it past the diving midwicket fielder for a four! GOOD FLICK! STYLISH!
Four consecutive dots for Rahman follows, but Rahul responds again. This time it back of a length, outside off, Rahul carves it to the off-side with a back-foot punch. To the cover ropes for a four!
IND - 29/0 (9)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:10:21 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - 20/0 (7)
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: This is a fantastic over by Rahman! A streak of dots against Rahul, who just waits patiently for a loose delivery, but there is none. Lots of movement, full lengths and also an outswinger, keeps it tight against Rahul (5*). Jaiswal (15*) stays rooted at the non-striker's end.
IND - 20/0 (7)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:01:48 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: REALLY GOOD OVER!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: The sixth over sees Omarzai begin with a short of length ball, and Jaiswal taps it to point, no run, followed by another dot. Then its a back of a length ball, wide of off. Jaiswal gets a thick outside edge, flies between slips and gully. Malik at gully goes for it late and dives to his right, fingertips on it as the ball races away for a four! Malik looks at Omarzai, and he looks guilty!
Omarzai responds with a streak of three dots.
IND - 19/0 (6)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:55:32 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Good contest!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Omarzai begins the fourth with four consecutive dots. Looks like a good over but then he sends it full, no movement. Jaiswal drives it straight of mid-off for a four! SHOT! Over ends with a dot! GOOD CONTEST!
IND - 15/0 (4)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:47:28 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Jaiswal, Rahul eye partnership
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Maiden over for Omarzai, keeps it tight. Rahul and Jaiswal are also cautious against him. They need to be, he can be dangerous for AFG.
Rahman returns for the third over, and begins with three consecutive dots against Jaiswal. Then its straight and Jaiswal guides it left of square leg for a single. Rahul gets strike and its a dot and he ends the over with four, off his pads and he gets off the mark!
IND - 11/0 (3)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:37:17 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - 6/0 (1)
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Rahman begins with a leg lined length delivery. Jaiswal flicks it behind square leg and takes a double. It is followed by back-to-back dots and then its a full delivery, which Jaiswal push-drives straight of mid-off for a four! SHOT! Over ends with back-to-back dots.
IND - 6/0 (1)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:33:04 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Here we go!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: The action begins! Jaiswal and Rahul to open for India. Rahman to bowl for Afghanistan.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:30:27 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: National anthems!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Both teams are here for their respective national anthems. First Afghanistan, and then India's turn!
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:11:27 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Playing XIs
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: IND - KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
AFG - Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Zazai (w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:06:00 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: What did the captains say?
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: After winning the toss, Gill said, "We are gonna bat first. Very hot and humid. It's going to get slower and lower. Very special, I grew up playing here. It's a great privilege to captain here. The preparation has been good. Got a good couple of days of sleep. Nine Test matches after this, we've got quite a few home Test matches. It's about getting the combination right. We've got Manav Suthar making his debut."
Meanwhile, AFG skipper Shahidi said, "We wanted to bat as well as the wicket looks good. We need to play good cricket. We are ready for the challenge. We like challenges. We are well prepared for this game. We had a good preparation camp in Kabul. (On Richard Pybus) He's good, he's also a very positive person, his mindset is positive. We have three seamers and two spinning combinations.. We have one debutant - Nangeyalia Kharote."
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:01:37 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Toss time!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Toss time! Gill wins the toss and opts to bat!
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:47:41 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Suthar gets his cap!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Suthar gets his cap from Kuldeep. He will be debuting today. Sundar, Kuldeep and Suthar are expected to form the spin department.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:41:28 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: No Rashid Khan!
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Afghanistan are without Rashid Khan. The spin department consists of Qais, Ashraf and Kharote. Meanwhile, Atal and Omarzai, who have just played only one Test each, return to the squad.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:32:53 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Sudharsan at No. 3?
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Will Sudharsan bat at No. 3? It looks like that and Padikkal will have to wait on the bench. Meanwhile, Suther and Dubey will fight for the third spinner slot, and accompany Kuldeep and Sundar, who are the lead spinners.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:26:24 am
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Start of a new chapter
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: The match also marks the start of Pybus' chapter as Afghanistan head coach. The former West Indies director of cricket has taken over a good team, who have performed well in the shorter formats. They need to establish as a strong side in Tests now.