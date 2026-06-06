IND vs AFG, Day 1 Highlights: Shubman Gill produced a magnificent unbeaten century, while Rishabh Pant completed a fluent fifty as India finished Day 1 in complete control. After KL Rahul's impressive knock of 100 came to an end, Gill and Pant ensured there was no let-up, adding an unbroken partnership that carried India past the 350-run mark. Gill (103*) and Pant (50*) remained unbeaten at stumps as India posted a commanding 368/3 on Day 1, firmly stamping their authority on the contest. ...Read More

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan lost his wicket in the second session, departing for 81 off 104 balls. Rahul and Sudharsan also registered their half-centuries after Lunch. Rahul and Sudharsan took India to 96/1 in 25 overs at Lunch on Day 1. The hosts started strongly in the first session, as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul showed positive intent. They treated tight deliveries with respect. Meanwhile, they slammed loose balls for fours. But Jaiswal lost his wicket to Mohammad Saleem Safi in the 12th over, inside-edging a short of length delivery to the wicketkeeper for a catch. The Indian opener departed for 24 off 32 balls and was disappointed as he walked away. After Jaiswal's departure, Rahul began building a partnership with Sai Sudharsan, who built on the strong start Jaiswal had provided.