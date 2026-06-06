IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 1 LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill and Co. return to Test cricket after blockbuster IPL season
IND vs AFG Live Score: India take on Afghanistan in the only Test in New Chandigarh. Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian team as captain, and KL Rahul will serve as his deputy.
- 6 Mins agoAfghanistan squad
- 10 Mins agoIndia squad
- 44 Mins agoIndia carry recent home scars
- 1 Hr 34 Mins agoTest debut for New Chandigarh
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: India begin their one-off Test against Afghanistan at New Chandigarh today, with the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium hosting its first Test match. The fixture starts on June 6 and is not part of the World Test Championship cycle, meaning no WTC points are at stake. ...Read More
Shubman Gill leads India, with KL Rahul named vice-captain. India have rested Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, while Axar Patel is also not in the squad. Sai Sudharsan has been confirmed at number 3 by head coach Gautam Gambhir, giving India another look at the young left-hander in the red-ball set up. Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar have received maiden Test call-ups.
Afghanistan return to India for only their second Test against the hosts. Their first came in Bengaluru in 2018, when India won inside two days in Afghanistan's debut Test. This match gives Afghanistan another chance to measure their red-ball progress against one of the strongest sides.
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Afghanistan squad
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmanullah, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: India squad
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: India carry recent home scars
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: India's home Test record has taken repeated damage across the last two seasons. New Zealand whitewashed India 3-0 in 2024, ending India's 12-year unbeaten home-series run. South Africa beat India 2-0 in November 2025, their first Test series win in India in 25 years. Against Afghanistan, India are not chasing a routine win. They are trying to rebuild red-ball authority at home.
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Test debut for New Chandigarh
IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan. New Chandigarh steps into Test cricket today as India and Afghanistan meet in a one-off red-ball fixture. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium becomes the latest Indian venue to host the format, adding a fresh setting to a match that also gives Afghanistan another opportunity to build their Test identity.