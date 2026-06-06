IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 1 LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill and Co. return to Test cricket after blockbuster IPL season

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Shubman Gill and KLR Rahul during practice ahead of the Test match against Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG, Day 1 Live Score: India begin their one-off Test against Afghanistan at New Chandigarh today, with the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium hosting its first Test match. The fixture starts on June 6 and is not part of the World Test Championship cycle, meaning no WTC points are at stake. Shubman Gill leads India, with KL Rahul named vice-captain. India have rested Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, while Axar Patel is also not in the squad. Sai Sudharsan has been confirmed at number 3 by head coach Gautam Gambhir, giving India another look at the young left-hander in the red-ball set up. Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar have received maiden Test call-ups. Afghanistan return to India for only their second Test against the hosts. Their first came in Bengaluru in 2018, when India won inside two days in Afghanistan's debut Test. This match gives Afghanistan another chance to measure their red-ball progress against one of the strongest sides. ...Read More

Shubman Gill leads India, with KL Rahul named vice-captain. India have rested Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, while Axar Patel is also not in the squad. Sai Sudharsan has been confirmed at number 3 by head coach Gautam Gambhir, giving India another look at the young left-hander in the red-ball set up. Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar have received maiden Test call-ups. Afghanistan return to India for only their second Test against the hosts. Their first came in Bengaluru in 2018, when India won inside two days in Afghanistan's debut Test. This match gives Afghanistan another chance to measure their red-ball progress against one of the strongest sides.