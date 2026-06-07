IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Sundar, Suthar eye partnership in post-Lunch session; Afghanistan need wickets
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hashmatullah Shahidi dismissed Rishabh Pant for 81 off 121 balls. Saleem Safi struck in the first session, removing India captain Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel. Gill registered 126 off 177 balls. Meanwhile, Jurel departed for 19 off 20 balls.
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Debutant Manav Suthar (9*) and Washington Sundar (14*) remained unbeaten as India reached 475/6 in 110 overs at Lunch on Day 2. The first session saw India get off to a strong start, but the Afghans fought back later. Afghanistan came up with the perfect response as Hashmatullah Shahidi removed Rishabh Pant for 81 off 121 balls. Meanwhile, Saleem Safi completed his four-wicket haul on Day 2. The Afghanistan pacer first removed Shubman Gill (126 off 177 balls) and then struck again, dismissing Dhruv Jurel (19 off 20 balls), adding to his tally from Day 1. Gill also got lucky earlier after they didn't go for an obvious LBW review. Replays later showed that there was no inside edge, and it was hitting the wickets. Day 1 was perfect for India as they posted 368/3 in 85 overs at Stumps. The match began with Gill winning the toss, opting to bat, and it proved to be the right decision. The players also adapted quickly to the demands of red-ball cricket after a long T20 season. Except for Yashasvi Jaiswal, every other batter made crucial contributions. KL Rahul and Gill registered stunning tons. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant managed half-centuries. There were some century partnerships too. The Indian batters worked hard in the hot weather. Afghanistan did put in a good effort, at least in the first two sessions. But they ran out of ideas in the final session and didn't choose to take the second new ball. That will be available on Day 2, and their bowlers are fresher. ...Read More
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- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:22:27 pm
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND - 491/6 (112)
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: A length delivery by Omarzai, around off. Sundar slams it through cover for a four and then its a double, followed by a single. Then Omarzai sends it on length, dot against Suthar. In the fifth ball, Suthar takes a single and Sundar does the same in the final delivery.
IND - 491/6 (112)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:19:46 pm
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND - 482/6 (111)
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Shahidi tosses it up, around off. SUndar defends it, dot ball. It is followed by another dot and then a single. The fourth is also a dot and then Suthar launches it over the bowler for a six! Ends with another dot!
IND - 482/6 (111)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:16:24 pm
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Action resumes!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: The post-Lunch session begins! Shahidi to bowl the first over in this session. Sundar and Suthar return to resume batting.
IND - 475/6 (110)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 11:33:17 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND - 475/6 (110), Lunch
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: A single run conceded in the final over before Lunch. Good over by Kharote as Suthar (9*) and Sundar (14*) remain unbeaten. 3 wickets lost in the first session. Safi removed Gill (126) and Jurel (19). Shahidi dismissed Pant (81)
IND - 475/6 (110)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 11:18:45 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: All eyes on Suthar
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: A flighted deilvery by Shahidi and Suthar defends it. Then he drives him, but ends up connecting poorly. It goes past the non striker to the right of mid on for a four! The over ends with a streak of dots.
IND - 460/6 (105)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 11:09:08 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: OUT! SHAHIDI STRIKES!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: OUT! PANT DEPARTS!
A flighted delivery by Shahidi and Pant doesn't connect well. It goes high off the bottom and Omarzai moes from deep mid on to take the catch! OUT!!
Pant c Omarzai b Shahidi 81 (121)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 11:01:03 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Fourth wicket for Saleem!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: OUT! KNOCKED HIM!
A length delivery by Safi, outside off. Jurel lets it pass, but then the ball moves back and sneaks past him, hitting the stumps! BOWLED OUT!
Jurel b Safi 19 (20)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:57:36 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Lazy running by Pant!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Lazy running by Pant. He was jogging for rhit sisngle, but then realized that the wicketkeeper was aiming for the non-striker's end, and that's when he got alert! Full stretch dive! Over ends with back-to-back singles.
IND - 447/4 (101)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:47:21 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND - 430/4 (98)
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: A short of a length delivery by Safi and Pant gets an edge, goest past the wickets for a four! Safi responds with back-to-back dots and then Pant takes a single. Short of length delivery to urel, and he guides it past gully for a four!
IND - 430/4 (98)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:38:35 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND - 421/4 (97)
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Back of a length delivery and Jurel begins his account with a four in the first ball, pulled in front of square, past midwicket! Sharfi is sent for the next over and Pant begins with a single. Its followed by a streak of dots as Jurel shows solid defence.
IND - 421/4 (97)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:27:44 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: OUT! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: OUT!!! FINALLY!
The partnership is also broken! A back of a length delivery by Safi and Gill tries to send it to off side, but edges it to Zazai for a catch behind the stumps!
Gill c Zazai b Safi 126 (177)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:19:02 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Good shots by Gill!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: A full delivery by Safi, around off. Gill drives it straight back to the bowler and hit nicks past his fingertips, goes for a four! Then its a dot, and then Gill ends the four with another boundary. Gets on top of the bounce and pulls it backward of square for a four!
IND - 312/3 (94)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:09:36 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND - 398/3 (92)
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: A poor delivery by Sharifi and Pant launches it over mid-off for a four! Sharifi responds with a dot and then Pant hits him to backward square leg for a single. Back-to-back dots and then Gill cuts it square of the wicket for a four!
IND - 398/3 (92)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:53:08 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Lbw call!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: BIG LBW CALL! No inside edge and ball tracking showed that it was hitting leg stump. Shahidi doesn't review as Zazai doesn't tell him anything. Omarzai is fuming! What a delivery, it was an inswinger. Over ends with back-to-back dots.
IND - 378/3 (89)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:48:20 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: IND - 377/3 (88)
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: The 88th over begins with Sharifi sending it full, around off. Gill defends it to mid-off. Then he takes a single in the next ball, drives square of the wicket. The over ends with four consecutive dots as Pant takes a cautious approach.
IND - 377/3 (88)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:42:22 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Afghanistan take the second new ball
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Only three runs conceded in the first over of the first session. Pant (50*) and Gill (106*) will look to follow a similar approach like yesterday, when they on the bowlers in the final session. The next over begins with two dots for Omarzai and then Gill takes a single, giving strike to Pant. Pant drives him in front of square, ginds the gap, for a four.
The Afghans take the second new ball now. Straightaway, gets the lateral movement, angle as well, Pant is beaten on the inside edge! Over ends with a dot.
IND - 376/3 (87)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:35:59 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Day 2 begins!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: The action begins! Sharifi to bowl the first over for Afghanistan on Day 2. Gill and Pant resume batting.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:30:49 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: They are here!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: The Afghans are in the field. Gill and Pant also enter now.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:09:51 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: First session upcoming!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: The first session is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM. Stay tuned, folks. We will soon see Gill and Pant return to bat. It is very sunny there, and it is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius when the match begins, and the temperature will go up to 40.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:57:58 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Lucky Rahul
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rahul was also lucky on Day 1. He was handed a huge reprieve in the 11th over when a clear edge wasn't reviewed by the Afghans, despite appeals from Gurbaz. Replays later confirmed that he would have been dismissed if they went for the review.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:43:20 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Gill, Pant key for India
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: The final session was action-packed for India. In the 83rd over, Gill got his ton. Receiving a back of a length delivery from Safi, he guided him to backward of square for a single. Then he took his helmet off, raised his bat, acknowledging the cheers. In the 85th over (final over of the session), Pant got his fifty, taking a single off Safi.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:28:50 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Preparation for SL, NZ
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India are also treating this match as preparation ahead of their series agianst Sri Lanka, New Zealand later this year. They are playing their first Test vs Afghanistan, since hosting them in their first-ever red-ball fixture in 2018.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:18:50 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Safi's two wickets for Afghanistan
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: For Afghanistan, Mohammad Saleem Safi took two wickets in 13 overs, and conceded 67 runs at an economy of 5.20. He took the wickets of Jaiswal (24) and Sudharsan (81).
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:06:44 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Batting bonanza
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Gill and Pant will resume batting for the hosts in the first session. Gill is unbeaten at 103* off 143 balls, and he also hit 11 fours and a six on Day 1. Meanwhile, Pant smacked an unbeaten knock of 50* runs off 70 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes. Rahul also got a ton on Day 1, hammering 100 off 165 balls, including 11 fours. Sudharsan registered 81 off 104 deliveries.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:55:39 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Gill reaches huge milestone
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Day 1 also saw Shubman gill become the second-fastest Indian captain to get to 1000 Test runs. He also became the 11th player to do so for India. He got to the milestone in his 15th Test innings. Sunil Gavaskar reached the milestone in 14 innings, which is the fastest among Indian cricketers.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:40:55 am
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hello and good morning!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2! The match will resume at 9:30 AM, and all eyes will be on Gill and Pant as they resume their partnership. The Afghans need to stage a comeback, but they are also up against two world-class batters. Huge day ahead!