IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Sundar, Suthar eye partnership in post-Lunch session; Afghanistan need wickets

IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Afghanistan's Mohammad Saleem, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Dhruv Jurel.(PTI)

IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Debutant Manav Suthar (9*) and Washington Sundar (14*) remained unbeaten as India reached 475/6 in 110 overs at Lunch on Day 2. The first session saw India get off to a strong start, but the Afghans fought back later. Afghanistan came up with the perfect response as Hashmatullah Shahidi removed Rishabh Pant for 81 off 121 balls. Meanwhile, Saleem Safi completed his four-wicket haul on Day 2. The Afghanistan pacer first removed Shubman Gill (126 off 177 balls) and then struck again, dismissing Dhruv Jurel (19 off 20 balls), adding to his tally from Day 1. Gill also got lucky earlier after they didn't go for an obvious LBW review. Replays later showed that there was no inside edge, and it was hitting the wickets. Day 1 was perfect for India as they posted 368/3 in 85 overs at Stumps. The match began with Gill winning the toss, opting to bat, and it proved to be the right decision. The players also adapted quickly to the demands of red-ball cricket after a long T20 season. Except for Yashasvi Jaiswal, every other batter made crucial contributions. KL Rahul and Gill registered stunning tons. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant managed half-centuries. There were some century partnerships too. The Indian batters worked hard in the hot weather. Afghanistan did put in a good effort, at least in the first two sessions. But they ran out of ideas in the final session and didn't choose to take the second new ball. That will be available on Day 2, and their bowlers are fresher. ...Read More