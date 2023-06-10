India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 4: IND bowlers aim to keep contest alive as AUS eye strong lead

India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 4: Australia were first frustrated by the wagging India tail along with a resilient Ajinkya Rahane that helped them avoid the follow-on and later by the India bowling attack post Tea that reduced the side to four down for 123 runs. Australia did add to their first-innings lead of 173, taking it close to the 300-run mark, which still makes them the favourite in the ongoing final especiually with the deteriorating pitch, but this India fightback could prove to be concerning. Australia will be pinning their hopes on Marnus Labuschagne, who is unbeaten on 41, alongside Cameron Green on 7*. They only have only more batter in the dug out in Alex Carey before the tail end is exposed.

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head(Action Images via Reuters)