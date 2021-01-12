India vs Australia: ‘Sorry to Indian Team’, David Warner apologises over racism row, expects better behaviour from home

A day after the conclusion of the third Test, Australian opener David Warner apologised to Indian players for the unruly behaviour shown by a section of the crowd at Sydney Cricket Stadium.

A group of spectators directed racial abuse at Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on the third day of the match after which the visitors lodged an official complaint of the incident.

Later, on the fourth day, six people from the audience were evicted from the stadium after they attacked Siraj again with racial comments.

On Tuesday, Warner took to Instagram and said that ‘racism and abuse' are 'not acceptable or tolerated anywhere’. He also congratulated Ajinkya Rahane-led team India for pulling off an exceptional and hard-fought draw on the final day of the Sydney Test.

“It was great to be back out on the park again this week. Was not the ideal result for us but this is what Test cricket is all about. 5 days of tough cricket and well done to our guys for working as hard as we could, congrats to India in the way they fought hard for the draw, and that's why we love this game, it's not easy. Move onto Brisbane now for the decider and what a place the Gabba is to play at,” Warner wrote on his Instagram.

“I’d also like to say sorry to @mohammedsirajofficial and the Indian team as racism, and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time, and I would expect better from our home crowd,” he added.

Check out the post:

Warner returned to the Australian Test team after recovering from a groin injury which he suffered in the limited-overs series against India. However, he struggled with the bat as he managed to score only 5 and 13 in both innings respectively.

India, on the other hand, were put to chase a mammoth total of 407. Fighting with injuries, India batted 131 overs in the 4th innings and finished with 334 for 5 to pull off a historic draw. The series is still level on 1-1 and the decider will be played in Brisbane. The fourth and the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on January 15 at the Gabba.