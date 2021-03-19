'That was a stinking decision': Swann and Broad have their say on Suryakumar Yadav's controversial dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav finally got a chance to bat in international cricket. The 31-year-old cricketer made his India debut in the second T20 international against England in the ongoing five-match series but did not bat as India chased the target with seven wickets to spare. He was then dropped for the third T20I which India lost. The team management brought Suryakumar back into the playing XI and gave him a chance to bat at the no.3 slot. And the Mumbai Indians batter did not disappoint.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 31-ball 57 to help India achieve a match-winning total of 185 runs. He was looking good for a big score but lost his wicket to a controversial decision.

Suryakumar was sent back to the pavilion by Sam Curran. The right-handed batsman tried to play a ramp shot but Dawid Malan ended up taking the catch. Replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan was taking the catch, however, as the soft signal was out, the third umpire stayed with the on-field call citing "lack of conclusive evidence". Several players have commented on the controversial decision as they maintained that Surya was hard done by.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann called it a 'stinking' decision while Stuart Broad said the rule of 'soft-signal' is odd.

With the win in the fourth T20I, India levelled the five-match series 2-2 and the series decider will now be played on Saturday at the same venue.

Suryakumar on Friday said that he was not disappointed with his dismissal as some things are not in his control.

"Very happy with the way the things went outside. My plan was really clear when I went out to bat. I have seen Archer in the last two-three seasons in the IPL, I watched all of his games, whenever a new batsman comes in, what plans he has, obviously I had my plans as well," said Suryakumar while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"It was a great opportunity for me to bat at number three for India. Yeah, I knew he will come a little short at me, I am really happy with the way things went. Regarding my dismissal, not really disappointed because few things are not in my control. Things that are in my control, I try to control that and things outside that, are not in my hands,"

(with ANI inputs)