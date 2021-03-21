Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler engage in heated verbal exchange during 5th T20I - WATCH
cricket

Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler engage in heated verbal exchange during 5th T20I - WATCH

Kohli was later also seen speaking to umpire Nitin Menon, apparently to speak about the incident that transpired between him and Buttler.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:22 AM IST
India's captain Virat Kohli, third left, interacts with the umpire after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)

India captain Virat Kohli engaged in a heated verbal exchange with England batsman Jos Buttler after the latter was dismissed by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It appeared that Buttler while making his way back to the pavilion, mouthed a few words to Kohli who was celebrating the big wicket, which did not sit well with the India skipper and he confronted the England cricketer.

Buttler's fall came just when the visitors were looking in control, getting to 130 in just 12.5 overs while chasing 225. A look at the scorecard of the 5th T20I between India and England will give a suggestion that it was roughly a one-sided contest in the favour of the hosts.

But there was a brief period during England's innings when it looked like the Eoin Morgan-led side could steal the contest away, with Dawid Malan and Buttler stitching a solid partnership.

READ | Did Kohli reveal his choice of batting position in T20Is after decider against England?

So, when Bhuvneshwar got Buttler's wicket, who struck the ball to Hardik Pandya in the deep, it was a game-turning moment in the match.

Buttler and Kohli were seen arguing for a few seconds before the England batsman eventually walked back to the hut.

Kohli was later also seen speaking to umpire Nitin Menon, apparently to speak about the incident that transpired between him and Buttler.

Meanwhile, the India captain praised the batting effort of the team and the win, and described it as a "complete game".

"It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we've defended the total again. Today was a complete game. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance we put on 225. Testimony to our batting depth," Kohli said after the match at post-match presentation ceremony.

