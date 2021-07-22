'He's fearless, playing match-winning knocks': Parthiv says 23-year-old is 'future of Indian cricket'

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has lavished praise on Rishabh Pant, calling him the future of Indian cricket. The latter is on his second tour of England and will be gearing up to face the hosts in a 5-match Test series starting from August 4. Pant r has returned to the squad after recovering from Covid-19.

Pant boarded the flight to England after a series of phenomenal performances at home and away. His consistency with the bat and improved glovework have made him the first-choice wicketkeeper of the team. And Parthiv also believes the same who observed him closely during the 2018-19 Test series Down Under.

While speaking on ‘The Curtly and Karishma Show’, the former Indian keeper explained how the youngster was keen to improve his wicketkeeping skills.

“Rishabh Pant is the future of Indian cricket. He is fearless. What I really like about him. When I was a standby wicketkeeper on a tour in 2018 and he was the first-choice keeper, his attitude and will to improve his wicketkeeping all the time. He worked really hard on his wicketkeeping. He kept brilliantly on the turning wickets in the India-England home series,” Parthiv said.

Rishabh recently hogged the limelight for his heroics in Australia and then back home against England. Parthiv further stated that by playing such match-turning knocks, the youngster has already proved that his mettle.

“He is taking more responsibility while batting. He is playing match-winning knocks in Test cricket. That is something that defines a cricketer,” Parthiv Patel signed off.