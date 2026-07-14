IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 1st ODI 2026: Rohit, Kohli return as India begin their ODI reset against England
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India and England begin their three-match ODI series at Edgbaston, moving from T20 fireworks to 50-over grill as both sides test combinations, define roles and begin shaping plans for the long road towards the 2027 World Cup.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India and England switch formats as the three-match ODI series begins at Edgbaston, with the visitors desperate for a reset after their 4-0 defeat in the T20I leg. Shubman Gill leads a strengthened Indian side featuring the returning Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, while England arrive with confidence under Harry Brook. The spotlight will also be on Jos Buttler, who is set to make his 200th ODI appearance. With preparations for the 2027 World Cup gathering momentum, both teams have combinations to settle and questions to answer in the 50-over format. ...Read More
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- Jul 14, 2026 02:27 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Brook's England blend old hands with fresh firepower
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England have named a 16-player squad led by Harry Brook, with Joe Root and Jos Buttler supplying the experience around an aggressive white-ball core. Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood strengthen the pace department, while uncapped Sussex all-rounder James Coles offers a fresh option. Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid give England three contrasting choices for the series.
- Jul 14, 2026 02:14 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Rohit, Kohli back at the heart of India's ODI plans
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the Indian line-up as the focus shits to the 50-over format. Their presence immediately adds experience, control and intrigue to the series, especially with India beginning to shape their plans for the 2027 World Cup. For both veterans, this is another chance to reaffirm their value in the format they have dominated for more than a decade
- Jul 14, 2026 01:33 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India-England switch gears as ODI battle begins
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The T20I series is done, and the focus now shifts to the longer white-ball format as India and England meet in the first first ODI. Both teams have bigger questions to answer than the result alone, with combinations, roles and World Cup planning already entering the conversation. Expect a different rhythm, longer tactical battles and far less from reckless cricket.