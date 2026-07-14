IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 1st ODI 2026: Rohit, Kohli return as India begin their ODI reset against England

IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Virat Kohli returns in Indian Blues.(PTI)

IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India and England switch formats as the three-match ODI series begins at Edgbaston, with the visitors desperate for a reset after their 4-0 defeat in the T20I leg. Shubman Gill leads a strengthened Indian side featuring the returning Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, while England arrive with confidence under Harry Brook. The spotlight will also be on Jos Buttler, who is set to make his 200th ODI appearance. With preparations for the 2027 World Cup gathering momentum, both teams have combinations to settle and questions to answer in the 50-over format. ...Read More