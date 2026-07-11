IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India eye consolation win as England chase No. 1 ranking
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Pride is at stake for India as they look to avoid a whitewash in the fifth and final T20I against England. Meanwhile, if the hosts win in Southampton, they will replace India as the No. 1 T20I team.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India's T20I tour of Ireland and the UK has turned into a complete disaster! A victory for England in the fifth and final T20I in Southampton on Saturday will see them replace India as the No. 1 T20I side. The tour has seen them lose five consecutive T20Is for the first time, as well as a first-ever defeat to Ireland. It has also seen them fall to a defeat to England for the first time in a multi-match bilateral T20I series. Even if India wins the final T20I, it will still be their heaviest series defeat. Although India has won the last two T20 World Cups, it is a team in transition. But Shreyas Iyer will be disappointed as he hasn't been able to replicate his IPL success yet, and is still searching for his first win as India captain. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made his debut, but he hasn't yet adapted to the conditions and has been dismissed after good starts. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 11, 2026 05:19 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Shedge to replace Dube?
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: We could see India make some changes. Dube could be replaced by Shedge. India will also be without Rana and Varun, who suffered injuries.
India's batting order also needs to perform. Iyer showed that he is ready to perform in Bristol, but lacked support from his team.
- Jul 11, 2026 05:00 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: England squad
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood
- Jul 11, 2026 04:53 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India's squad
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge
- Jul 11, 2026 04:18 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Welcome everyone!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and England. India needs a win to snap their losing streak and also to avoid a whitewash. For England, a win will send them to the top of the ICC T20I rankings.