IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India eye consolation win as England chase No. 1 ranking

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer is still searching for his first win as India T20I captain.(ANI Pic Service)

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 5th T20I: India's T20I tour of Ireland and the UK has turned into a complete disaster! A victory for England in the fifth and final T20I in Southampton on Saturday will see them replace India as the No. 1 T20I side. The tour has seen them lose five consecutive T20Is for the first time, as well as a first-ever defeat to Ireland. It has also seen them fall to a defeat to England for the first time in a multi-match bilateral T20I series. Even if India wins the final T20I, it will still be their heaviest series defeat. Although India has won the last two T20 World Cups, it is a team in transition. But Shreyas Iyer will be disappointed as he hasn't been able to replicate his IPL success yet, and is still searching for his first win as India captain. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made his debut, but he hasn't yet adapted to the conditions and has been dismissed after good starts. ...Read More