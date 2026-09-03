IND VS HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India put in to bat

IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India started their campaign on a winning note, beating Thailand in their opener. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now look to seal their spot in the semifinals when they take on Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Hong Kong, on the other hand, are on the verge of elimination, having lost their opener against Thailand....Read More

India will also look to work on their batting, which suffered a collapse against Thailand's spin attack. It will be crucial for India ahead of their clash against Pakistan in the final Group A match, which will be held on Saturday at the same venue.