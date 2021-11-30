'Fascinating how Jadeja is preferred over him': NZ great wonders how 'best in the world' Ashwin 'regularly gets dropped'

The legend of R Ashwin continues to grow. India's premier off-spinner on Monday became the country's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests surpassing the great Harbhajan Singh when he dismissed New Zealand batter Tom Latham to grab his 418th Test scalp on Day 5 of the Kanpur Test. Ashwin is now next only to the legendary Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev, and looks set to go second needing another 16 wickets.

Former New Zealand spinner and legend Daniel Vettori weighed in on Ashwin's performance, lauding the India off-spinner for having a terrific career. Vettori found Ashwin's trait to evolve over the years impressive, saying the way he has dominated, especially in home conditions is probably next to none.

"I think for someone who has been so dominant in so many different scenarios for India. He is so reliable particularly in home conditions. The pace at which he takes wickets is phenomenal. The way he has evolved… his variations… the bowler that he was to the bowler that he has become. He is always learning, always trying to get better," Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo.

Having said that, Vettori expressed surprise over India's tendency to drop Ashwin frequently from Test matches. Referring to Ashwin's repeated snub from the four Test matches in England, the former New Zealand captain found it tough to believe how the Indian team management preferred Ravindra Jadeja over him in Ashwin, given how the 35-year-old is possibly the best spinner in the world.

"All this while he is one of the best spinners for India and in world cricket, he regularly gets dropped. It is fascinating to sit back and see a guy who averages over five wickets in a Test and is a consistent match winner gets left out of the team, and how Jadeja gets preferred over him. But he keeps coming back. He is far from done," added Vettori.

