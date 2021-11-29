Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs NZ: Harbhajan Singh reacts after R Ashwin surpasses him to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests
IND vs NZ: Harbhajan Singh reacts after R Ashwin surpasses him to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

R Ashwin is now only behind the legendary Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev, who lead with 619 and 434 wickets respectively, with Harbhajan getting pushed down to the fourth position.
R Ashwin has pushed Harbhajan Singh down to No. 4 in India's leading Test wicket's list. (BCCI/Getty)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

R Ashwin on Monday achieved a big milestone in his career as the 35-year-old spinner became India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests. With the dismissal of Tom Latham on Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur, Ashwin picked up his 418th wicket, going past veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Ashwin is now only behind the legendary Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev, who lead with 619 and 434 wickets respectively, with Harbhajan getting pushed down to the fourth position. Shortly after Ashwin’s momentous feat, Harbhajan took to Twitter to congratulate the India off-spinner.

"Congratulations @ashwinravi99. Wish you many more brother.. God bless.. keep shining," Harbhajan tweeted.

Harbhajan last played a Test match for India back in 2015 – against Sri Lanka in Galle where he picked up one wicket. Although Harbhajan has not officially announced his retirement from any format, it is safe to say that the 41-year-old has played his final match for India. As for Ashwin, he is second on the list of the leading Test wicket-taker in 2021, behind Shaheen Afridi. The Pakistan pacer, with 44 wickets, is only one ahead of Ashwin's tally of 43 scalps as after Latham's wicket. 

india vs new zealand harbhajan singh ravichandran ashwin
