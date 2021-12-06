IND vs NZ: Team India gift Ajaz Patel with signed jersey, spinner donates ‘ball and t-shirt’ to MCA museum

Ajaz Patel etched his name in the history books as he went to become the third bowler to scalp all the ten wickets in a Test innings, joining Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in the list. The Kiwi spinner recorded the feat in the second and final Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, which saw the hosts secure a resounding a 372 runs win over the Black Caps.

Such was his performance that former India opener Virender Sehwag told the spinner that his feat has overshadowed India's win and wished him luck for future endeavors.

The Indian team too presented him with a jersey signed by the players, a photo of which was shared by BCCI on social media. In the photo Ashwin can be seen handing the jersey to Ajaz, which has created quite a buzz on social media.

MCA felicitates Ajaz Patel

Mumbai Cricket Association chief Vijay Patil also felicitated Ajaz for his rare feat after the end of the match on Monday.

"MCA President Vijay Patil felicitated Ajaz Patel with the score sheet and a momento," a senior MCA official told PTI.

The spinner also did his bit for the upcoming MCA museum.

"Ajaz Patel handed over ball and T-shirt for the museum," the official added.

