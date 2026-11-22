The circular premises of the Basin Reserve cricket ground, with its stands, constitute a gyratory system for vehicular traffic around it. Snaking away on the southwestern side of the arena is Adelaide Road, clearly visible from the media box, perched as it is at the highest level of the stands atop the pavilion.

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul got among the runs in the Wellington Test. (AFP) more less

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For most of the day, there are long lines of cars tailing back on the thoroughfare. But very few apparently head for the stadium. They are indifferent towards the flannelled sport, which so absorbs India. Indeed, on the fourth day of the first of two Tests between New Zealand and India in the ICC World Test Championship cycle – a pristinely sunny Sunday, the warmest day in the game so far, with the temperature rising to 23 degrees centigrade – the attendance was the worst in the match so far. It signified that regardless of the giant strides made by the Black Caps, cricket remains a Cinderella discipline in New Zealand compared to rugby.

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{{^usCountry}} If the Kiwis being under the cosh in the game was a deterrent for home supporters, just a segment of the 28,000-odd Indians residing in Wellington could have filled the mere 11,600 seats at the Basin Reserve. They didn’t. Also Read: Runs galore on the Basin Reserve pitch doing Test cricket no favour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the Kiwis being under the cosh in the game was a deterrent for home supporters, just a segment of the 28,000-odd Indians residing in Wellington could have filled the mere 11,600 seats at the Basin Reserve. They didn’t. Also Read: Runs galore on the Basin Reserve pitch doing Test cricket no favour {{/usCountry}}

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In the event, despite the dispiritingly empty terraces, India continued their massacre of the New Zealand bowling. The pitch remained placid, and not just the talented Rishabh Pant, but nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj ensured an unrelenting leather hunt for the hosts. The latter produced a catching cameo of 42 runs off 38 balls to add 68 for the fifth wicket.

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Resuming on 55, Pant welcomed the towering Kyle Jamieson with a six to long-on, following which he completed his century Virender Sehwag-like with a six to long-off at off-spinner Glenn Phillips’s expense. In the last over before lunch, though, he holed out at deep midwicket off left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra. He departed the field shrugging his head in disappointment.

The session, though, produced a blistering 143 runs in 27.5 overs, in effect a run rate in excess of five per over. Par for the course in Test cricket is about 3 RPO. A few years ago, ‘Bazball’ unveiled by England under coach Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes attempted to step that up, but over a period of time, came a cropper.

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Dhruv Jurel more than maintained the momentum, producing a run-a-ball 78 before he charged down the track at Phillips to be stumped. India rightly declared at that point, as it gave the tourists a bite of the cherry before tea. Besides, the 1st innings lead was a substantial 352, thanks to a mind-boggling compilation of 720/9 – the highest total in Test cricket on New Zealand soil.

Ravindra felt the glut of runs in the Test was a ‘good advertisement for Test cricket’.

From an Indian standpoint, that was the celebratory portion. The challenging phase, that of bowling the Black Caps out in their second innings, was to ensue.

Even on the fourth afternoon, no real roughs had appeared on either end of the pitch. The residual grass, though now brown and dead, prevented boot marks from doing much damage. India’s chances lay in the odd lateral movement or the ball keeping low.

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However, the Indians got off to a great start, with the irrepressible Jasprit Bumrah having the New Zealand captain Tom Latham caught behind off only the second ball of the innings. After tea, Henry Nicholls, also a left-hander and the centurion in the first venture, was snapped up at short leg. It was an Eknath Solkar-type effort. Jurel the catcher said, “You can’t train for such chances. I saw the ball (coming) and dived for it.” Prasidh Krishna was the benefitting bowler.

India skipper Shubman Gill rang in the changes. His array of four quicker bowlers were shuffled like a pack of cards. With two left-handers at the crease, off-spinner Washington Sundar had to enter the attack in a bid to elicit an edge by turning the ball away from the batters. He came on after 27 overs. Phillips had finished with three wickets in the Indian outing, but at a cost of 6.41 runs an over.

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Sundar, in contrast, was miserly, but somewhat unthreatening. There was little in the wicket for even Devdutt Padikkal, not a regular bowler (he’s bowled only 19 overs for two wickets in a career spanning 64 first-class matches) was tried with his brand of off-spin. Unsurprisingly, he, too, made no impact.

Four days of sustained sunshine is freak weather for Wellington. “What we didn’t expect, we got,” said Jurel. On Monday, the final day of the contest, the forecast is for a return to normalcy. In other words, windy and overcast. That could bring aerial movement into play, which India would certainly welcome.