‘Be very very mean’: Ex-IND bowling coach shares 'mantra' as Bumrah & co prepare for SA Tests in full swing

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun shared a "mantra" for Jasprit Bumrah and others as the unit prepare in full swing for the opening Test against South Africa, starting from December 26 in Centurion.

Arun, who's stint with Team India ended with Ravi Shastri's departure as head coach, urged the bowlers to be extremely mean and look to curtail the flow of runs if they're unable to pick wickets.

Arun passed the tips while speaking to veteran journalist Boria Majumdar in an online show named Palat De - Breaking News.

“I would still go for them (Indian bowlers) being very accurate. All the time, I tell the bowlers to work for excellence. It's not chasing wickets, it’s not going after anything. It is just the thought of being very very mean - not giving the batters anything,” the former bowling coach said.

“There are two ways to put pressure on a team. One is to get wickets and the other way is to curtail the flow of runs. If you are not able to get wickets, you need to curtail runs so that the opponents don’t run away from you. They are where they are. And, the minute you get a couple of wickets, you are on top of the game. This is going to be the mantra and this is what, I think, they should be following,” he further explained.

India will aim to seal their maiden Test series win in South Africa, where they are slated to play three matches. Following the conclusion of the red-ball cricket, the action will shift to the limited over format, consisting three ODIs.