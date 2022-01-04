IND vs SA: Bumrah nails epic impersonation of Ashwin's bowling action, India spinner looks on in amusement – Watch video

It is no secret that Jasprit Bumrah is a master impersonator. The first signs of it emerged during the IPL 2020 when the India pacer impersonated six different bowling action of former greats during a net session with the Mumbai Indians. And not too long ago, Bumrah nailed his India teammate Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action during a training session after the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the start of Day 2 action between India and South Africa in Johannesburg, Bumrah was spotted emulating Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling action. He did it for the first time when India were warming up, and then again as the team got ready to enter the ground. With Ashwin in the background, Bumrah rolled his arms over, in an exact frame-to-frame manner as Ashwin would.

Bumrah would do it a few times and it was done with such precision that even Ashwin couldn't help but look on in amusement. The off-spinner, one of the onlookers had no option but to chuckle at the epic impersonation just as play was about to begin on Tuesday.

India's injury scare of Mohammed Siraj did not last long as the 27-year-old quick took the field. Siraj pulled up while bowling during the fag end of Day 1 and was forced to walk off the field clutching his hamstring. Ashwin shared a positive update regarding the fast bowler – once during the post-day presser and once ahead of Day 2 – seeming confident of Siraj recovering and ‘giving his 100 percent’ for India.

South Africa resumed the second day on 35/1, behind India (202) all out by 167 runs.