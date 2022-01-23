‘It’s time to look at somebody else': Gavaskar suggests dropping senior pacer for 3rd ODI, names replacement

India's medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has proved to be ineffective in the first two ODI against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl. He hasn't troubled the batters much and has also gone wicketless. Following the poor display, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar believes it is time for the side to turn to Deepak Chahar.

Bhuvneshwar's comeback into the side has been an uninspiring one. In the first game, he gave away 64 runs in 10 overs. On Friday in the second game, he returned with figures of 0/67 in just eight overs.

Gavaskar, while explaining his reason, said: "I think it's time to look at Deepak Chahar now. He is younger, pretty much the same kind of bowler and bats handily down the order.”

"Bhuvi has been a tremendous servant of Indian cricket but in the last year or so, even in franchise level T20 cricket, he has been expensive. Not so much at the start of the innings but towards the end. He used to bowl those brilliant yorkers and slower deliveries, but those are not working anymore. That can happen, the opposition is studying you all the time and they will know how to be prepared for it. So maybe it is time to look at somebody else."

Meanwhile, former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir listed his reasons behind India's series defeats.

"I don't judge any team but India is a very good side and this South African team is just growing up and India misjudged them and they were overconfident that they can defeat this team easily and this is the main reason for Indian side defeat."

“India dominating world cricket in Test and one day both from last 4 to 5 years but this Proteas team played very well and they took good advantage of their home conditions and turned it into victory,” explained Tahir while speaking to ANI.