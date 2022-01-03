IND vs SA: Herschelle Gibbs takes a dig at South African pacers during Johannesburg Test, tweet goes viral

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs has taken a shot at South Africa fast bowlers for not being able to generate much pace against India in the second Test in Johannesburg on Monday.
Herschelle Gibbs(Getty)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier opened the bowling for South Africa and Gibbs tweet claims that the pace duo wasn't generating enough speed to trouble the Indian batters.

"Both opening bowlers for proteas not even hitting 135km on average and Pommy talking about imposing yourself," Gibbs, a former opening batter tweeted, referring former commentator Pommie Mbangwa.

However, Gibbs' tweet did not age well as South Africa pacers returned impressive figures. Olivier and Marco Jansen grabbed three wickets each, while Rabada picked up three.

The South African bowlers remained on top of Indian batters, who failed to put up a decent score, batting KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin. India's stand-in captain scored his 13th Test fifty, while Ashwin's knock of 46 ensured India crossed 200. 

