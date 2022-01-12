IND vs SA: Bumrah completes Cape Town return with dream five-wicket haul, joins Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan in elite list

After making his Test debut at Newlands in Cape Town in 2018, the ground still continues to be a good hunting ground for India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah. The speedster scalped five wickets in the South African first innings of the ongoing contest as the hosts were bundled out for 210 in the final session of Day 2, handing India a small lead of 13 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spearheading the Indian attack, Bumrah bowled a total of 23.3 overs in which he picked five wickets and conceded just 42 runs.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar was Bumrah's first victim, as he was packed on 3 in the closing stages of the opening day.

Resuming from where he left, Bumrah provided India with a perfect start on Day 2, cleaning up Aiden Markram in the second delivery. His wicket tally also included the vital wicket of Keegan Petersen, who scored 72 and emerged as the leading run-scorer from the South African camp.

Apart from the trio, Bumrah scalped the wickets of Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

This was Bumrah's seventh five-fer in Tests. The 28-year-old now holds the record for the joint-most five-wicket hauls by an Indian seamer after 27 Tests and finds himself in the elite company of Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is also the third time an Indian bolwer completed a five-wicket haul in Cape Town.

7/120 Harbhajan 2010/11

5/114 S Sreesanth 2010/11

5/42 J Bumrah 2021/22 *

Bumrah had sent out an emotional tweet ahead of the series

Four years back, ahead of the start of the 2018 Test tour, Bumrah was better known as India's limited-overs specialist before he received a surprise call for the crucial series and the rest is the story of the phenomenal rise of one of India's best bowlers in the format.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON