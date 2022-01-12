Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: India bowlers look to make early inroads
India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: India bowlers look to make early inroads

  • India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Indian bowlers will be eyeing early wickets in the opening session of Day 2 between India and South Africa in Cape Town.
IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2
IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 12:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Indian bowlers will look to capitalize on the early dismissal of captain Dean Elgar when the teams return for the second day of the third and final Test on Wednesday. India captain Virat Kohli played a lone hand with 79 as the tourists were bowled out for 223 on the first day in Newlands. Jasprit Bumrah, then, dismissed a dangerous Elgar on 3 to hurt South Africa early in the innings. Aiden Markram (8*) and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (6*) will now look to stabilise the South African innings in the morning session. The teams are level at 1-1 with the visitors hoping for a first series win in South Africa. Earlier, Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 12, 2022 12:18 PM IST

    India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live: Onus on bowlers

    Team India will be aiming to put behind their disappointing performance with the bat and capitalize on the early opening during the final half-an-hour of Day 1, when Bumrah dismissed Dean Elgar.

  • Jan 12, 2022 12:13 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: Kohli fought the lone battle

    Cheteshwar Pujara (43) was the only batter who looked solid alongside Kohli on the opening day of the Test, whiel Rishabh Pant (27) showed some promise on his short stay at the crease. Ajinkya Rahane (8), meanwhile, disappointed again, triggering speculations over his place in the XI.

  • Jan 12, 2022 12:06 PM IST

    India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live: Rabada praises Kohli

    Kagiso Rabada may have been the one to dismiss Virat Kohli in the first innings, but he was all praise for the Indian Test captain.

    "The plan was to bowl good line and length. It was pretty obvious to try to swing away as he was going out that way. He was very patient at leaving the ball. He batted extremely well, well done to him."

  • Jan 12, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Kohli's innings an example for ‘youngsters’

    Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said that the innings from Virat Kohli is an example for youngsters on how to remain disciplined under pressure. READ

  • Jan 12, 2022 11:51 AM IST

    India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live: ‘Kohli left his ego behind in the kit bag'

    Impressed with Kohli's gritty display, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that the captain kept his ego aside, before adding that he waited for the poor balls instead of launching at every delivery. READ

  • Jan 12, 2022 11:48 AM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: A Kohli masterclass

    The Indian captain had been struggling with deliveries wide outside-off, but throughout the course of the innings in Cape Town, Kohli remained determined to leave deliveries on a similar line.

    The Test captain scored his second-slowest half-century.

  • Jan 12, 2022 11:41 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Updates: Day 1 recap

    It was a Virat Kohli show on the first day of the final Test. The Indian Test captain, who made a return to the team after missing the second Test with injury, scored 79 off 201 deliveries in a disciplined knock that took India to 223. He lacked the support from other batters bar Pujara, who scored 43 on a difficult first-day pitch.

    Jasprit Bumrah, then, gave India the breakthrough in the final hour of the day as he dismissed captain Dean Elgar on 3.

  • Jan 12, 2022 11:30 AM IST

    India vs South Africa - 3rd Test, Day 2

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd day of the third and final Test of the series between India and South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah inflicted an early damage on the hosts with the wicket of Dean Elgar and the Indian bowlers will be looking to capitalise on the early breakthrough.

india vs south africa
cricket

Mitchell Starc considering putting his name up for IPL mega auction

  • Starc has played 27 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the competition, but he has not turned up to play in the IPL for some years now.
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes during Ashes 4th Test.(REUTERS)
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes during Ashes 4th Test.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Hobart
‘If a youngster wants to bat at highest level, this is the discipline you need’

  • Virat Kohli scored a disciplined 79 on Day 1 of the third and final Test of the series against South Africa.
India's Virat Kohli in action(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli in action(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 10:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
How a second season of no Ranji Trophy can impact the India Test team

  • There will be a vacuum because we won’t know who the upcoming players are, says MP coach Pandit.
The Saurashtra cricket team after winning the Ranji Trophy.&nbsp;(Saurashtra/Twitter)
The Saurashtra cricket team after winning the Ranji Trophy. (Saurashtra/Twitter)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 10:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVivek Krishnan
Ex-AUS spinner advises Dravid to ‘stay away’ from discussing Pant's ‘technique’

  • Following the end of the 2nd Test which saw India concede a seven-wicket defeat, team's head coach Rahul Dravid said he would be having “conversations” with Pant over his shot-selection.
Rahul Dravid (L) had earlier said that he would have a word with Pant over his shot-selection.(ANI/AP)
Rahul Dravid (L) had earlier said that he would have a word with Pant over his shot-selection.(ANI/AP)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Gavaskar addresses Elgar's ‘India look flustered’ comment; sends epic reply

  • Ahead of the Cape Town Test, South African captain Dean Elgar had said that India looked “flustered” due to the intensity shown by the Proteas in the second Test.
Sunil Gavaskar (L) addressed Elgar's comment on Indian team after the hosts' win in Johannesburg.(Getty/PTI)
Sunil Gavaskar (L) addressed Elgar's comment on Indian team after the hosts' win in Johannesburg.(Getty/PTI)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
IND v SA: Batting coach rates IND's total as 'below par'

India posted 223 all-out in their first innings, a total which team's batting coach Vikram Rathour termed as “below par”.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of India's Mayank Agarwal with Rassie van der Dussen.(REUTERS)
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of India's Mayank Agarwal with Rassie van der Dussen.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Ramiz Raja to propose 4-nation T20I 'Super Series' involving India, Pakistan

  • Raja took to his official Twitter account to share his proposal for the resumption of cricket between both teams.
File Photo of Ramiz Raja.(REUTERS)
File Photo of Ramiz Raja.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
‘He batted extremely well, well done to him’: Rabada lauds Virat Kohli

  • Playing in his 50th Test, Rabada was outstanding with figures of 4/73 which included the prized scalp of India captain Virat Kohli (79).
Kagiso Rabada dismissed Virat Kohli on 79 on Day 1 of the 3rd and final Test in Cape Town.(AP/ANI)
Kagiso Rabada dismissed Virat Kohli on 79 on Day 1 of the 3rd and final Test in Cape Town.(AP/ANI)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Cape Town
West Indies vs Ireland ODI series to resume on Thursday

  • The second ODI, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be played on Thursday after a total of five positive cases and injuries in the Ireland camp left them depleted.
The second ODI will be played on January 13 and the third and final game of the series takes place on January 16.(Twitter/Windies Cricket)
The second ODI will be played on January 13 and the third and final game of the series takes place on January 16.(Twitter/Windies Cricket)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 07:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
‘Kohli left his ego behind in the kit bag’: Gambhir

  • Impressed with the Kohli's display, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that the captain kept his ego aside.
India's Virat Kohli in action.(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli in action.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Virat Kohli’s grit not matched as Kagiso Rabada helps roll India over for 223

  • The Indian skipper, who won the toss, made a 201-ball 79 but none of the others barring Cheteshwar Pujara to an extend could bat around him on Day 1 of the deciding Cape Town Test
India Test captain Virat Kohli in action(REUTERS)
India Test captain Virat Kohli in action(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 11:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRasesh Mandani
IND vs SA: India toss away advantage by batting first

In the 10 innings India have batted first before this Test in South Africa, England and New Zealand—where there is considerable lateral movement—they had crossed 300 just thrice.
Virat Kohli and Dean Elgar ahead of 3rd Test in Cape Town(Twitter/BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Dean Elgar ahead of 3rd Test in Cape Town(Twitter/BCCI)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 10:58 PM IST
Copy Link
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata
'We didn't deserve to lose that game': Shastri reveals 'biggest disappointment'

  • Despite several highs, Shastri's tenure saw a few lows such as the disappointment of not being able to win an ICC trophy.
Ravi Shastri.&nbsp;(Getty)
Ravi Shastri. (Getty)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
83 gets the cricket right and that's half the battle won

For a film on sports to work, it has to look authentic. Ranveer Singh's recreation of Kapi Dev is excellent.
Ranveer Singh in a still from the film 83.&nbsp;
Ranveer Singh in a still from the film 83. 
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 09:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
