India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: India bowlers look to make early inroads

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Indian bowlers will look to capitalize on the early dismissal of captain Dean Elgar when the teams return for the second day of the third and final Test on Wednesday. India captain Virat Kohli played a lone hand with 79 as the tourists were bowled out for 223 on the first day in Newlands. Jasprit Bumrah, then, dismissed a dangerous Elgar on 3 to hurt South Africa early in the innings. Aiden Markram (8*) and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (6*) will now look to stabilise the South African innings in the morning session. The teams are level at 1-1 with the visitors hoping for a first series win in South Africa. Earlier, Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat.

