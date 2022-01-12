India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: India bowlers look to make early inroads
- India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Indian bowlers will be eyeing early wickets in the opening session of Day 2 between India and South Africa in Cape Town.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Indian bowlers will look to capitalize on the early dismissal of captain Dean Elgar when the teams return for the second day of the third and final Test on Wednesday. India captain Virat Kohli played a lone hand with 79 as the tourists were bowled out for 223 on the first day in Newlands. Jasprit Bumrah, then, dismissed a dangerous Elgar on 3 to hurt South Africa early in the innings. Aiden Markram (8*) and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (6*) will now look to stabilise the South African innings in the morning session. The teams are level at 1-1 with the visitors hoping for a first series win in South Africa. Earlier, Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 12, 2022 12:18 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live: Onus on bowlers
Team India will be aiming to put behind their disappointing performance with the bat and capitalize on the early opening during the final half-an-hour of Day 1, when Bumrah dismissed Dean Elgar.
-
Jan 12, 2022 12:13 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: Kohli fought the lone battle
Cheteshwar Pujara (43) was the only batter who looked solid alongside Kohli on the opening day of the Test, whiel Rishabh Pant (27) showed some promise on his short stay at the crease. Ajinkya Rahane (8), meanwhile, disappointed again, triggering speculations over his place in the XI.
-
Jan 12, 2022 12:06 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live: Rabada praises Kohli
Kagiso Rabada may have been the one to dismiss Virat Kohli in the first innings, but he was all praise for the Indian Test captain.
"The plan was to bowl good line and length. It was pretty obvious to try to swing away as he was going out that way. He was very patient at leaving the ball. He batted extremely well, well done to him."
-
Jan 12, 2022 12:00 PM IST
IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Kohli's innings an example for ‘youngsters’
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said that the innings from Virat Kohli is an example for youngsters on how to remain disciplined under pressure. READ
-
Jan 12, 2022 11:51 AM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live: ‘Kohli left his ego behind in the kit bag'
Impressed with Kohli's gritty display, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that the captain kept his ego aside, before adding that he waited for the poor balls instead of launching at every delivery. READ
-
Jan 12, 2022 11:48 AM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: A Kohli masterclass
The Indian captain had been struggling with deliveries wide outside-off, but throughout the course of the innings in Cape Town, Kohli remained determined to leave deliveries on a similar line.
The Test captain scored his second-slowest half-century.
-
Jan 12, 2022 11:41 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Day 1 recap
It was a Virat Kohli show on the first day of the final Test. The Indian Test captain, who made a return to the team after missing the second Test with injury, scored 79 off 201 deliveries in a disciplined knock that took India to 223. He lacked the support from other batters bar Pujara, who scored 43 on a difficult first-day pitch.
Jasprit Bumrah, then, gave India the breakthrough in the final hour of the day as he dismissed captain Dean Elgar on 3.
-
Jan 12, 2022 11:30 AM IST
India vs South Africa - 3rd Test, Day 2
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd day of the third and final Test of the series between India and South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah inflicted an early damage on the hosts with the wicket of Dean Elgar and the Indian bowlers will be looking to capitalise on the early breakthrough.
