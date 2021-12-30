IND vs SA: Bumrah joins Kapil Dev in elusive list with Day 4 exploits, scripts unique world record in Test cricket

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday scripted an elusive world record in Test cricket after picking two wickets in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Bumrah surpassed former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir en route to the record.

Bumrah provided two crucial breakthroughs to Team India on Day 4 of the opener, dismissing Rassie van der Dussen at the half-hour mark of the final innings with an unplayable delivery before getting rid of nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj with a brilliant yorker in the final delivery of the day.

With the dismissal of van der Dussen, Bumrah amassed 100 wickets away from home, becoming the sixth Indian pacer to the feat joining the likes of Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Javagal Srinath.

Bumrah, however, scripted a world record with that dismissal becoming the bowler with fewest Test wickets to 100 dismissals away from home. While Bumrah has picked 101 wickets outside India, in 25 matches at 20.68 and at a strike rate of 47.6, his career tally stands at 105. Those four wickets came in only two Tests which he played at home.

Bumrah surpassed Amir, who had picked 118 career wickets at the point of his 100th away dismissal. Among Indians, the previous record holder was Zaheer Khan (137), followed by Shami (140).

Hailing Bumrah's breakthroughs, batting coach Vikram Rathour said, "That's the quality of the bowler, he really set him up well", as he refered to the probing line by the pacer which had Van der Dussen unsure whether to play or leave the ball before misjudging the crucial delivery.

Talking about the final delivery, which saw the dismissal of Maharaj, Rathour said, "That's what you expect from somebody like him. But all of us bowled really well. They were bowling really good lines."

