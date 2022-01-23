IND vs SA: Quinton de Kock surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, breaks Sehwag's world record to equal De Villiers' huge ODI feat

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock scored an impressive century against India in the third and final ODI of the series in Cape Town on Sunday to not just surpass legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, but also break Virender Sehwag's feat to equal a massive ODI record held by AB de Villiers.

De Kock laced nine boundaries and two sixes to reach the triple-figure mark in 109 deliveries at the Newlands, that helped revive South Africa from 70 for three in 12.2 overs to 174 for three (and counting) in 31 overs, which included a century stand alongside Rassie van der Dussen.

With the century, his 17th in the format, De Kock surpassed Sachin to take the top spot alongside compatriot de Villiers for most centuries in India-South Africa ODI ties. Sachin had five such scores to his name while De Kock now has six centuries against India in ODIs.

India vs South Africa ODI Match Today

The tally of six centuries is also the joint second-most against India in the format, alongside Australian great Ricky Ponting and former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara. Sanath Jayasuriya stands atop with seven tons in 85 innings against India. Meanwhile, with 17 career tons, he surpassed Australian legend Adam Gilchrist to take the second spot for most centuries as a wicketkeeper in ODIs. Sangakkara still stands atop with 23 tons.

De Kock also broke former Indian cricketer, Sehwag's feat for being the quickest batter to six centuries against a single opponent. He reached the feat in just 16 innings against India while Sehwag had taken 23 innings to score his sixth ton against New Zealand.

South Africa have already claimed the ODI series following their 31-run and seven-wicket win, respectively, against India in the first two games. The hosts are aiming to become the second team after West Indies to clean sweep India in a bilateral ODI series of three or more games.