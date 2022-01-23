India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Score: Outplayed IND look to avoid humiliation in Cape Town tie
- India vs South Africa Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of the final match of India's tour of South Africa (IND vs SA) where KL Rahul-led side will aim to avoid a whitewash in the ODI contest.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Despite losing the Test series and the turmoil that followed with Virat Kohli's resignation from Test captaincy, India were still considered favourites for the ODIs. But in a space of just three days, India suffered two consecutive defeats - by 31 runs and 7 wickets - both in Paarl as the series slipped out of their hands without the team even managing to tick one of the boxes they aimed to for their preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup. With caravan at its last stop now, in Cape Town, India aim to avoid a whitewash in the series. With the series out of their reach now, India might also look to test their bench strength and give some of the newbies a go in the final match. South Africa, on the other hand, who were without two of their frontline pacers in Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, will aim to finish the series on a high.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 23, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the third and final match of the ODI series between India and South Africa, which will be played at Newlands in Cape Town. Stay tuned for more updates!
WATCH: Imran Tahir smokes 5 sixes, smashes 19-ball 52 against India Maharajas
Ex-CSK all-rounder Sam Curran reveals reason behind skipping IPL mega auction
- The English all-rounder will not be returning to the IPL this year.
'Time to go back to Kuldeep': Manjrekar suggests India to bring back spinner
- Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, talking about spinners' performances, suggested that India should look back to chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
Akhtar backs Kohli to bounce back strong, says ‘there are lobbies against him'
Team India aims to deny South Africa a shot at equaling Pakistan's world record
- South Africa managed to comfortably beat India in both the matches and now stand on the verge of scripting two huge records in ODIs.
IND predicted XI vs SA 3rd ODI: Rahul likely to make multiple changes
- India Predicted XI vs South Africa 3rd ODI: With the series already lost, India might want to test their bench strength in the dead rubber in Cape Town.
‘It’s time to look at somebody else': Gavaskar wants senior India pacer replaced
- Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that Team India, led by KL Rahul in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, should look beyond a senior India player and turn towards Deepak Chahar.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV
- IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match at Newlands in Cape Town.
ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Indian colts script massive world record
- The Bawa-Raghuvanshi show, which saw the pair add 206 runs for the third wicket, resulted in India posting 405 for five in their allotted 50 overs against Uganda.
BCCI draw up tentative plans to keep IPL in India
- A final call is likely to be taken before next month’s mega player auction. South Africa, the UAE, and even Sri Lanka remain back-up options
Raj Bawa surpasses Dhawan's 18-year-old feat to script massive Indian record
- Earlier in the same game, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi had threatened to break Dhawan's record, but was eventually dismissed for 144
Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host limited-overs series against West Indies
- India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies.
India hope to salvage disastrous SA tour with final ODI win
- Their batters were too defensive against South African spinners and their own slow bowlers were unable to take wickets in that consolidation phase to be 0-2 down going into Sunday’s third ODI in Cape Town
'Give rest to Bumrah': Azharuddin wants 2 big changes in IND's XI for 3rd ODI
- India will be looking for a consolation victory in the third match after losing the series on Friday.
'IPL 2022 to begin from last week of March': confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
- BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday confirmed that the 15th season of the Indian Premier League will begin from the final week in March and will end will continue till May end.