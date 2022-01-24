‘Not easy to end on wrong side’: Dravid gives his verdict on KL Rahul as captain, terms SA drubbing as ‘good eye opener’

Leading the national side for the first time, KL Rahul failed to impress many with his captaincy abilities. The team played a Test and three ODIs under him but were unable to win any of the four contests.

Despite the lackluster performance, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid backed the youngster to come off as a good leader in future. In fact the former India cricketer pointed lack of proper execution as the reason behind the outcome.

"He did a good job. It's not easy to end on wrong side of the result," said Dravid at the post-match press conference when asked how he found KL as a leader, having lost all four games that he captained on tour.

"He is just starting out and I think he did a very decent job. He will constantly get better as he captains," added the head coach.

Dravid also termed the series to be a “good eye opener” ahead of the 50-over World Cup, which will be played next year.

"This is a good eye opener but we haven't played a lot of ODI cricket. We last played against England in March (after that second string side played against Lanka under Dravid's coaching). We will play a lot of white ball cricket before next year's World Cup."

Dravid also touched upon the team balance and hopes for a better outcome when the regular guys return to the setup.

"The guys who play at 6, 7, and 8 weren't available for selection and when they come back, the side will have a slightly different look," he said.

India lost both the Test and ODI series in what turned out to be a disastrous tour of South Africa despite a bright start in the opening Test at Centurion, which the team won comprehensively.