‘Sometimes 79 has more quality than 100’: Cricket fraternity hail Kohli's lone battle against SA in series decider

India Test captain kicked-off the new year on a positive note as he scored a gritty 79 before getting out caught-behind to Kagiso Rabada. Leading the side from front, Kohli's knock helped India breach the 200-run-mark in the first innings of the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

The gritty show by Kohli was an exemplary example of patience and application. Kohli remained firm at one end as India kept losing wickets. He took 157 balls to reach his half-century, making this Kohli’s second-slowest 50 in Tests.

Kohli's innings impressed many as former and active cricketers took to Twitter to applaud the captain's efforts. Here are a few reactions:

During the course of his innings, the Indian skipper also survived a DRS scare while he was relatively new in the middle. Kohli and his counterpart Dean Elgar were seen chatting in the middle following the decision as the South Africa captain didn't seem happy with it.

Kohli rejoined the action in the middle after missing the second Test, which India lost by seven wickets, due to back spasm. His form has been under some scrutiny after averaging only 26.08 in 14 Tests since the start of 2020, well below his career mark of 50.34.

Meanwhile, riding on Kohli's efforts, India reached 223/10 after electing to bat first in the first inning.