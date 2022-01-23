IND vs SA: Virat Kohli celebrates Cape Town half-century with cradle gesture for daughter Vamika

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday dedicated his 64th half-century in the 50-over format with an adorable cradle gesture for daughter Vamika during the third and final ODI match of the series against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

He took 63 deliveries to reach the half-century mark during India's run chase of 288 and on reaching the mark with a single driven through sweeper cover, Kohli celebrated in a unique manner while pointing towards his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika who were present in the stands at the venue.

This was Kohli's second half-century score in the series, having earlier scored 51 off 63 in the series opener in Paarl last week before registering a five-ball duck in the second match.

Earlier in the game, Quinton de Kock's record 124 had guided South Africa to 287 all-out. He was ably assisted by Rassie van der Dussen, whoc scored a 59-ball 52, following which David Miller looked to add finishing touches with his 38-ball 39.

India lost KL Rahul early with Lungi Ngidi dismissing him for 9 before Kohli combined with opener Shikhar Dhawan to stitch a 98-run stand to revive India.

India are aiming to avoid a whitewash in the series having earlier lost the opener by 31 runs and the second ODI by seven wickets. They had also lost the Test series 2-1.