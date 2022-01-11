IND vs SA: Virat Kohli registers second-slowest half-century in Tests, goes past Rahul Dravid to achieve big milestone

Captain Virat Kohli waged a lone battle as the rest of his teammates crumbled against a formidable South Africa bowling unit on Day 1 of the third Test between India and South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town. Kohli stood firm at one end and registered his 28th fifty in Tests. It took the India captain 157 balls to get there, making this Kohli’s second-slowest half-century in Tests.

Kohli walked out after India were reduced to 33/2 and forged a fifty-plus partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara before the latter was out caught behind off the bowling of Rabada. After Ajinkya Rahane endured another low score, Kohli joined hands with Rishabh Pant and the duo put on a 51-run stand. The partnership ended when Pant slices the ball to gully to be out for 27.

In between, Kohli played beautifully, one of his most testing and gritty innings of all time. The trademark Kohli cover drives were out again, one of which brought up the half-century. In doing so, Kohli achieved an impressive batting feat. The India skipper went past Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in Test matches against South Africa. Kohli was 14 shy of Dravid's tally of 624 runs, and playing his 99th Test, went past the Wall and his current India coach.

At the end of the 65th over, India were 188 for 6 with Kohli and Shardul Thakur fighting for India. India lost two wickets after tea, with Marco Jensen dismissing Pant and Shardul Thakur in quick succession.