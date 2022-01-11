India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli all set to return as IND eye maiden Test series win in SA
India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live: India are set to pursue their first-ever Test series win in South Africa. They had defeated the hosts by 113 runs last month to script their maiden victory in Centurion before Dean Elgar's men fought back valiantly to win in Johannesburg by seven wickets making the third Test a series decider. The Test will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town, which remains one of their most successful venues in the format. The South African side has played most number of Tests at the this venue. Virat Kohli, who had missed the second Test due to back spasms, is all set to make a return for the decider. He will look to convert his starts into big scores in his 99th game in the longest format. Hanuma Vihari was given a chance in the place of Kohli in the second and he could sit out after the regular skipper's return. Also, we could see one from Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav playing first game of the Test series in Mohammed Siraj's absence.
India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score & Updates:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 11, 2022 11:54 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Shami eyes major milestone
Mohammed Shami will be spearheading the Indian pace unit, with Jasprit Bumrah as his ally. If Shami takes five more wickets in the third Test, Shami will be the fifth Indian bowler and second Indian pacer after Srinath to pick 50 Test wickets against the Proteas.
-
Jan 11, 2022 11:46 AM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live: Hosts look to continue winning run
After clinching the second Test, South Africa will be looking to put up a similar performance. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have hit their strides, something that the Indian batting unit should be wary of. Duanne Olivier has also managed to trouble the visitors.
-
Jan 11, 2022 11:43 AM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Updates: Umesh or Ishant?
We could see one from Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav playing the first game of the Test series in Mohammed Siraj's absence. But who will squeeze in the Playing XI? Ishant has played 7 Tests in South Africa and picked up 20 wickets.
-
Jan 11, 2022 11:28 AM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live: Siraj misses out
Kohli, in the pre-match presser, ruled out out the participation of Mohammed Siraj from the Test. The pacer had suffered a hamstring injury in Johannesburg, where India lost by seven wickets.
"You cannot obviously risk a guy who is not at 110 per cent as a fast bowler and we know how important that is as the little niggle he had can extend into an injury," said Kohli.
-
Jan 11, 2022 11:26 AM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Updates: All eyes on Kohli
Kohli, who missed the second Test because of an upper back spasm, had nets with the rest of the team at Newlands. He is "asbolutely" fit for his 99th game in the longest format of the game.
-
Jan 11, 2022 11:23 AM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Just few hours from live action
-
Jan 11, 2022 11:17 AM IST
IND vs SA Live Score & Updates: India chasing history in Cape Town
India defeated the hosts by 113 runs last month to script their maiden victory in Centurion before Dean Elgar's men fought back valiantly. Can the Kohli-led unit clinch one more Test series win on the away soil?
