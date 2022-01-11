India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli all set to return as IND eye maiden Test series win in SA

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live: India are set to pursue their first-ever Test series win in South Africa. They had defeated the hosts by 113 runs last month to script their maiden victory in Centurion before Dean Elgar's men fought back valiantly to win in Johannesburg by seven wickets making the third Test a series decider. The Test will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town, which remains one of their most successful venues in the format. The South African side has played most number of Tests at the this venue. Virat Kohli, who had missed the second Test due to back spasms, is all set to make a return for the decider. He will look to convert his starts into big scores in his 99th game in the longest format. Hanuma Vihari was given a chance in the place of Kohli in the second and he could sit out after the regular skipper's return. Also, we could see one from Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav playing first game of the Test series in Mohammed Siraj's absence.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score & Updates:

