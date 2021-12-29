‘We can then allow South Africa to bat’: Mohammed Shami reveals target India aim to set in Centurion Test

Just when you thought that South Africa have produced a remarkable turnaround in the ongoing Test in Centurion, the Indian seam attack led by Mohammed Shami put the contest back into India's favour as the visitors finished Day 3 with a commanding lead of 146 runs. The 31-year-old pacer returned with a five-wicket haul and in the process, eclipsed the 200-wicket milestone in Tests.

Sharing his views on what will be the ideal target for Proteas with two days remaining in the match and rain threat looming large, Shami said India will aim to add another 250 runs on the board.

"Two days are left in the Test match, I feel we should be batting the maximum amount of time tomorrow. If we score around 250 runs and set a target of about 400 runs for South Africa we can then allow South Africa to bat for four sessions. But for that we need at least 350 or 400 odd runs," said Shami while addressing a press conference after the close of play on Day 3.

Shami credited the hard work behind his success and spoke about the role his father played to shape him into fine cricketer. The story of Shami's father cycling his son 30 kms to a coaching camp remains a fabled tale and the 31-year-old pacer ensured he did not let the hardships of his father go unnoticed.

"No player ever imagines what he can do in the future. Your motive and dream is to play for India, hard work is your hand and if you work hard you get the desired results," said Shami.

"For my success, I want to give credit to my father. I am from a village where there are no facilities and my father used to send me to play cricket 30km far from our village. My father and brother had backed and I am here only because of them."

KL Rahul, along with night-watchman Shardul Thakur will lead India's charge on the penultimate day, resuming action from the overnight score of 16/1. The visitors lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of stumps. Meanwhile, India, who had earlier piled 272-3 on the board on the opening day endured a batting collapse on Tuesday, as they lost the remaining 7 wickets in just 49 runs.

South Africa in response got off to a poor start, losing their captain Dean Elgar on 1 and soon were reduced to 32/4. However, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma showed solid intent in the middle and stitched a 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Bavuma finished as the top-scorer from the South African camp and completed a half-century right before he was dismissed by Shami.

