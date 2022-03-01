India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI allows 50 percent spectators for Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali

In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed 50 percent of spectators for Virat Kohli's 100th Test at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. India and Sri Lanka will kick off the two-match series at the venue on March 4.

The development was first reported by The Indian Express, who quoted RP Singla, the treasurer of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

“We got the communication from BCCI about the allowing of fans at 50 percent capacity for the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali starting March 4.”

"So far, we will allow online sale of tickets from Wednesday onwards as it becomes crowded at the ticket counters at the stadium. Fans will be there to watch Virat Kohli play his 100th Test match and PCA will ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are followed,” Singh was quoted as saying in their report.

Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 7962 runs in 99 Test matches after making his debut against the West Indies at Kingston in 2011.

Earlier in the day, India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah termed Kohli's landmark as a “testimony to his hard-work.”

The seamer. who made his Test debut under Kohli's leadership in 2018, will be spearheading the Indian bowling attack in his 100th match.

"It is always a special achievement for a player. You know it is a testimony to his hard-work, dedication," Bumrah said in an online press conference.

"...(playing) 100 Test matches for your country is a great occasion and he has contributed a lot to the success of the Indian team and will contribute a lot more in the future as well," he added.

