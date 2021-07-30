Enjoyed this experience but haven't thought anything far ahead: Rahul Dravid comments on permanent Team India coach job

Rahul Dravid's appointment as Team India head coach for the tour to Sri Lanka has been talked about a lot in cricketing circles. Dravid has been involved in grooming youngsters for international cricket and has won the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. He is also the director of the National Cricket Academy but speculations are rife that Dravid might be headed for a full-time job as Team India's head coach.

After the completion of India's tour of Sri Lanka, Dravid was asked about it. Dravid said he hasn't yet thought about taking up the national team coaching job on a full-time basis.

The former India captain though added that he has "enjoyed the experience" of coaching the team in Sri Lanka.

"I have enjoyed this experience. You know, look, I have not really thought anything far ahead," Dravid said at the virtual post-match press conference after the third and final T20 International on Thursday night.

He was asked to share his experiences and if he would want to take up the coaching job should an opportunity arise in the future.

"You know, to be honest with you I am happy doing what I am doing. For me, I haven't given any other thought than this tour and getting through this tour," added the legendary batsman.

India lost the third T20I by seven wickets and with it the series.

Dravid, who is the National Cricket Academy (NCA) director, has successfully coached the India Under-19 side and the India A side.

But the Sri Lankan tour was Dravid's first assignment as the head coach of the India senior team.

Under him, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side won the ODI series 2-1 but lost the T20 rubber 1-2, at the R Premadasa Stadium here.

During an illustrious career, the 48-year-old Dravid has played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs.

"I have enjoyed the experience and I have loved working with these guys. It's been great. And no, I haven't given any other thought to anything else. There are (a) lot of challenges doing a full-time role, so I really don't know," quipped Dravid.

India head coach Ravi Shastri is currently with the Indian Test team, which lost the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, and will next take on England in a grueling five-match series.

Shastri's contract runs till the end of T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14, and it's not clear whether he would like to reapply considering that his age is 59 and the upper age limit for Indian coach job is set at 60.

(with PTI inputs)