IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan hospitalised after being hit on head in 2nd T20I

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has been hospitalised in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, after he sustained a head injury during the second T20I match against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.

It was during the fourth over of India's chase when a shortish delivery from Lahiru Kumara clonked straight onto Ishan's helmet and he immediately fell down. The physio ran to check on Ishan and after a few moments he continued batting, before falling two overs later, scoring 16 off 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought here in the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation," said Dr Shubham.

Besides Ishan, Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal was also rushed to the hospital after he incurred a thumb injury while fielding in the second game.

"A Sri Lankan player has also been admitted in the hospital, after receiving a thumb injury in the second T20I. We are monitoring everything right now," he added.

Talking about the second T20I, Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty, en route to his highest career score of 74 off 44 before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India chase down the target of 184 in just 17.1 overs and beat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go, registering their third consecutive T20I series win, all coming at home. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday at the same venue.